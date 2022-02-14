Turkish Süper Lig table-topper Trabzonspor opened up a massive 12-point lead after a brace from Edin Visca gave it a 2-1 win over second-placed Konyaspor on Sunday.

In the game week 25 match, Visca led from the front with his two goals coming in the 13th and 67th minutes at Trabzon's Medical Park Stadium.

The 31-year-old Bosnian winger, who joined Trabzonspor from Başakşehir in the January transfer window, has now scored four goals in three matches for Trabzonspor.

Konyaspor's only goal was scored by its Albanian attacker Sokol Cikalleshi in the 83rd minute.

With the win, Trabzonspor now has 60 points from 25 matches. Second-placed Konyaspor, on the other hand, has 48 points and one match in hand.

Elsewhere, Antalyaspor, under player-turned-coach Nuri Şahin, routed Fatih Karagümrük 3-0 to end its eight-match winless streak.

Earlier Saturday, struggling giant Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Kayserispor, while its archrival Fenerbahçe picked up a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Giresunspor.

Fenerbahçe currently occupies the sixth spot with 40 points from 25 matches. Galatasaray, on the other hand, is 13th with just 29 points.

The other Istanbul giant, Beşiktaş is seventh with 37 points from 24 matches and faces Monday surprise package of the season, Süper Lig newcomer Adana Demirspor, which is currently third.

Sunday's results

Trabzonspor vs. Konyaspor: 2-1

Sivasspor vs. Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-1

Antalyaspor vs. Fatih Karagumruk: 3-0

Kasimpasa vs. Alanyaspor: 2-2

Saturday's results

Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahçe: 1-2

Başakşehir vs. Gaziantep: 2-0

Galatasaray vs. Kayserispor: 1-1