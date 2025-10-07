Trabzonspor's Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has become the story of the 2025-26 Turkish Süper Lig season, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals in nine matches and turning every strike into a spectacle.

His scoring spree has not only lifted Trabzonspor to second place but also ignited social media with a viral montage dubbed “Onuachu’s Süper Lig Masterclass: Goals That Defy Gravity.”

Each clip in that highlight reel tells the tale of a forward reborn – a thunderous 25-yard volley against Adana Demirspor, an audacious bicycle kick against Samsunspor dubbed “The Owerri Overhead,” and the calm precision of his penalty against Sivasspor.

The artistry has fans raving, pundits swooning, and opposing goalkeepers bracing for impact.

Onuachu’s journey to this moment reads like a redemption arc.

Born in Owerri, Nigeria, the towering No. 9 rose through Denmark’s Midtjylland academy before making his name at Genk, where he scored 69 goals across eight seasons.

A brief but injury-hit spell with Southampton in the Premier League tested his resilience.

But his 6 million euro ($7 million) move to Trabzonspor in January 2024 has since transformed both player and club.

This season, Onuachu has accounted for nearly 40% of Trabzonspor’s goals, averaging 0.89 per game while outperforming his expected-goals mark by more than two.

Five of his eight strikes have come from headers – none more commanding than his towering finish in a 3-0 rout of Göztepe – while his brace against Kayserispor on Oct. 5 sealed a 3-1 victory that reaffirmed his Golden Boot credentials.

“He’s our aerial weapon and ground assassin,” coach Abdullah Avcı said after the match. “He leads the line with purpose and presence.”

That leadership has proved crucial for Trabzonspor, whose 17 points keep them just five behind leaders Galatasaray.

The Black Sea club has conceded only seven goals – its best defensive start in five years – largely thanks to Onuachu’s ability to relieve pressure up front.

Off the pitch, his viral goal montages have taken on a life of their own.

Fans have remixed his finishes with Afrobeat soundtracks, celebrating a striker who embodies both power and rhythm.

The videos have garnered millions of views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, turning Onuachu into a cultural symbol as much as a footballing force.

Rivals are closing in – Galatasaray’s Mauro Icardi and Fenerbahçe’s Youssef En-Nesyri are level with eight goals each – but few match Onuachu’s blend of artistry and dominance.