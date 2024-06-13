Süper Lig juggernauts have already started unlocking their financial coffers as they aim to bolster their squads ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Beşiktaş are on the verge of securing two major signings for the upcoming season, having reached a 2+1 year agreement with Brazilian star Gabriel Paulista.

Additionally, negotiations with Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic are nearing completion.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have entered the race for Monaco's Youssouf Fofana, and their archrivals Fenerbahçe have set their sights on Juventus' Moise Kean.

Paulista deal

Gabriel Paulista, the Brazilian center back leaving Atletico Madrid, is set to sign a 2+1 year contract with Beşiktaş.

The 33-year-old defender arrived in Istanbul on Thursday to finalize the deal.

Paulista will earn an annual salary of 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 million), along with a signing bonus of 500,000 pounds.

In addition to Paulista, Beşiktaş are close to reaching an agreement with another Atletico Madrid center back, Stefan Savic.

The Montenegrin defender could soon bolster Beşiktaş's defensive lineup for the upcoming season.

Lions eye Fofana

Despite having defended their Süper Lig title, Galatasaray, under head coach Okan Buruk, will be on a mission to stamp more authority on the local scene and compete in the Champions League.

The Lions therefore are preparing to make an official offer for Youssouf Fofana, who recently parted ways with Monaco.

The French midfielder, valued at 30 million pounds, is also attracting interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

With the greatest pulling power over their fellow Süper Lig competitors, Galatasaray hope to capitalize on the opportunity and bring Fofana to Istanbul.

Fenerbahçe target Kean

Fenerbahçe are actively searching for a dynamic forward and have identified Moise Kean as a prime target.

Newly unveiled head coach Jose Mourinho is keen on the versatile Italian striker, who can play across multiple attacking positions.

Kean, seeking more regular playing time after limited opportunities at Juventus, is open to a move under the "Special One."

Fenerbahçe's sporting director, Mario Branco, has reached a preliminary agreement with Rafa Silva's representatives.

The 31-year-old Portuguese forward, currently a free agent, is close to signing with the Yellow Canaries.

Mourinho's influence played a key role in convincing Silva to join Fenerbahçe, despite other offers.

Silva's impressive record at Benfica includes 22 goals and 15 assists in 52 appearances.