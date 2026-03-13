U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran’s national football team would be welcome at the 2026 World Cup, while warning that participation might not be appropriate given security concerns surrounding the country’s players.

Iran have already qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11. The team are scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and another in Seattle.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump said the Iranian team would not be barred from the competition but suggested the volatile political climate could put players at risk.

“Iran’s national football team is welcome to the World Cup,” Trump wrote. “But I really do not believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

The comments quickly drew a response from the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which argued that no host nation should question the participation of a qualified team.

In a statement posted on social media, the federation said the tournament belongs to world football’s governing body, not to any host country.

“The World Cup is a historic and international event and its custodian is FIFA, not any country,” the statement read. “Some so-called celebrities want Iran’s team excluded from the World Cup, but if any country should be excluded, it is a host country that cannot ensure the safety of the teams taking part.”

Trump later sought to reassure teams and fans that the United States would guarantee security for the tournament.

“It will be the greatest and safest sporting event in American history,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “All players, officials and fans will be treated like the stars that they are.”

World football’s governing body FIFA did not immediately comment on the dispute.

War tensions cloud Iran’s participation

Political tensions surrounding Iran’s potential participation have intensified following reports that the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran earlier this week.

Iran’s sports minister said Wednesday that, under the current circumstances, it might be impossible for the national team to compete at the World Cup.

Any official withdrawal would mark the first modern era exit from the tournament by a qualified nation and would force FIFA to scramble for a replacement team.

Asylum case

The wider political climate around Iranian athletes has already produced dramatic consequences.

Earlier this week, Australia granted humanitarian visas to five Iranian women footballers who sought asylum during the Women’s Asian Cup.

The players had been labelled “wartime traitors” on Iranian state television after they declined to sing the national anthem before a match against South Korea in Gold Coast on March 2.

Trump publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to grant asylum to the players, saying the United States would offer refuge if Australia did not.

Rights groups raise concerns

Meanwhile, human rights organizations are pressing FIFA to ensure that the 2026 tournament upholds commitments to safety, inclusion and press freedom.

The Sport & Rights Alliance warned that immigration policies and visa restrictions in the United States could deter fans, journalists and migrant communities from attending the event.

In a letter sent to Gianni Infantino, the coalition said FIFA had promised a “safe, welcoming and inclusive” World Cup under its Human Rights Framework.

“Football brings the world together,” the group wrote. “But not if visa bans and deportation raids keep immigrants, workers, journalists and fans away.”

The coalition also noted that most of the 16 host city committees have yet to release the Human Rights Action Plans required ahead of the tournament, arguing that risks cannot be managed without identifying them first.

White House: focus remains on successful tournament

The White House pushed back on criticism, insisting the administration is committed to delivering a secure and successful competition.

“President Trump is focused on making this the greatest World Cup ever while ensuring it is the safest and most secure in history,” spokesman Davis Ingle said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, with matches played across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.