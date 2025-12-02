President Donald Trump will attend Friday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw at the Kennedy Center, a high-visibility moment that pushes the world’s biggest sporting event further into the heart of his second-term agenda.

The White House confirmed Trump’s participation on Monday, framing the draw as both a diplomatic showcase and a symbolic kickoff to a tournament the United States will co-host with Canada and Mexico next summer.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president views the World Cup as a “priority national project,” one that aligns with preparations for America’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

Trump has made the tournament a hallmark of his return to office, creating a FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force earlier this year to coordinate security, infrastructure, and transportation across three countries.

The working group – anchored by U.S. Soccer and the Departments of Homeland Security and Transportation – faces an unprecedented challenge: managing crowds of 5-6 million foreign visitors, 16 host cities and 104 matches spread across a continent.

But the run-up to Friday has played out against a political backdrop the White House cannot ignore.

Trump has repeatedly criticized several U.S. host cities – particularly those led by Democrats – over crime and immigration issues, even suggesting matches could be moved if local leaders “can’t keep their streets safe.”

At a November rally in Atlanta, he questioned why “the world’s best athletes should come to cities overrun by chaos from open borders.”

His comments triggered pushback from officials in Los Angeles, Seattle and Kansas City, who warned that such rhetoric undermines the spirit of a World Cup designed to unify.

FIFA, for its part, has drawn a hard line: host city agreements are binding, and political pressure will not reshape the tournament map.

President Gianni Infantino reiterated last month that “the focus must remain on football, not politics,” and experts note any attempt to relocate games would collide with massive legal and logistical walls.

Friday’s draw, set for noon EST, will finalize the structure of a historic event: 48 teams, 12 groups of four, and a record 104 matches – more than double Qatar 2022.

The three hosts enter Pot 1 as top seeds, while the remaining 39 qualified teams are slotted by rankings and continental quotas.

On Saturday, FIFA will reveal the preliminary match schedule during a global broadcast from Washington, assigning venues and kickoff times across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The presentation, led by Infantino and joined by major football legends including Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe, will reflect priorities such as reduced travel, balanced time zones and player-friendly rest windows.

Iran's boycott

Complicating the moment is a glaring absence: Iran. The Iranian Football Federation announced a boycott on November 28 after U.S. visa denials for its federation president and senior officials.

While Iran’s head coach received approval, Tehran called the broader restrictions “politically motivated.” It is the first World Cup-related boycott linked to U.S. immigration policy since the 1990s, and FIFA has yet to comment.

The draw will act as the framework for a schedule that won’t be finalized until March 2026, when the last six qualification spots are filled.

So far, 42 nations have booked their tickets, including Brazil, Argentina, France, England and surprise qualifier New Zealand.

The expanded, tri-nation World Cup will tap 16 stadiums ranging from the towering Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will host the final.

U.S. venues – from Dallas’ AT&T Stadium to Seattle’s Lumen Field – form the backbone of the tournament, with Toronto and Vancouver hosting in Canada and Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City representing Mexico.

FIFA reported nearly two million tickets sold by late November, largely through hospitality packages and early-sale phases.

A third window opens Dec. 11, with demand strongest in U.S. markets.