The Turkish national football team is aiming to make it two-in-two as it visits Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League match Tuesday.

Turkey made a flying start to this year’s Nations League campaign with a 4-0 win over European minnows the Faroe Islands earlier Saturday.

With three points, the Crescent-Stars are leading League C, Group 1, ahead of Luxemburg.

Lithuania, on the other hand, lost its opening match 2-0 against host Luxemburg.

This will be Turkey’s eighth match under German coach Stefan Kuntz. Under the new coach, it has won four matches, lost two while drawing the other.

The Turks do not have any injury concerns or suspensions ahead of the match in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

This will be the first official football match between Turkey and Lithuania.

Turkey squad

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahçe), Doğan Alemdar (Rennes), and Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defense: Mert Müldür, Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Zeki Çelik (Lille), Cenk Özkaçar (OH Leuven), Çağlar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Merih Demiral (Atalanta), Ozan Kabak (Norwich City), Eren Elmalı (Kasımpaşa), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Fenerbahçe), and Rıdvan Yılmaz (Beşiktaş).

Midfielder and forward: Cengiz Ünder (Olympic Marseille), Yunus Akgün (Adana Demirspor), Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Halil Dervişoğlu (Galatasaray), Dorukhan Toköz (Trabzonspor), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord), Salih Özcan (Köln), Doğukan Sinik (Fraport TAV Antalyaspor), Enes Ünal (Getafe), Serdar Dursun (Fenerbahçe), and Tiago Çukur (Watford).