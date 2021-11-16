Turkey's national team scored two goals against Montenegro in the World Cup 2022 qualifiers match at the Podgorica City Stadium in Montenegro on Tuesday, resulting in a 2-1 victory that could take the team to Qatar.

Montenegran Fatos Beciraj scored the first goal of the game in the third minute, while Turkey's Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored in the 22nd minute.

Orkun Kökçü scored another goal for Turkey in the 59th minute, shortly after Stevan Savic and Sead Haksabanovic left the pitch to be replaced by Marko Simic and Ilija Vukotic.

Turkey's victory against Montenegro in the game could qualify it for the World Cup, which is expected to take place in Qatar.