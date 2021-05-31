Turkey was held to a goalless draw with Guinea late Monday in a friendly match.

Neither team could break the deadlock for 90 minutes, with the game ending 0-0 at southern Turkey's Antalya Stadium.

In the first exhibition match, Turkey claimed a 2-1 home win over Azerbaijan on Thursday at Antalya's Bahçesehir Okulları Arena.

The Turkish national team will play against Moldova in the last friendly game at Paderborn's Benteler Arena, Germany on June 3.

Turkey manager Şenol Güneş will finalize his 26-man squad for the European Championship, axing four players from the current 30-man squad before the Germany trip.