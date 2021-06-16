Despite starting Euro 2020 with high hopes, Turkey remained pointless after its second match in Group A, following a 2-0 defeat by Wales on Wednesday.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring in the 42nd minute after connecting with a brilliant through ball by Gareth Bale, sending the ball to the bottom left corner.

After Bale missed a penalty in the 61st, the match appeared to be on course for a single-goal outcome but Bale rose to prominence once again with another assist in the closing moments of the game.

Bale produced a great pass to defender Connor Roberts inside the penalty area, who took advantage of the situation to rifle a low shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

After the victory, Wales moved to the top of the group with four points, while Turkey sank to the bottom without any points. Turkey will face Switzerland next, while Wales will meet Italy.