Undeterred by new spending limits, Fenerbahçe started off a new transfer window with four new signings. After appointing Erol Bulut as new coach on Wednesday, the Süper Lig’s Yellow Canaries welcomed Gökhan Gönül and Caner Erkin from Beşiktaş and Mert Hakan Yandaş from Sivasspor Thursday.

The 25-year-old midfielder Yandaş signed a four-year contract with Fener. Gönül, who played for the club between 2007 and 2016, returned home after his stint with the Black Eagles. The club welcomed back 35-year-old right-winger with a video on its social media account showing the veteran player donning his old Fenerbahçe jersey. Erkin, who played for the club between 2010 and 2016, also returned after spending four seasons at Beşiktaş.

Fenerbahçe was among the first clubs to lament the Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) spending limits for Süper Lig clubs announced earlier this week. Spending limits aim to prevent teams from excessive spending and subsequent debts, but some teams complain they are unfair and unrealistic.