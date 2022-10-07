Türkiye's national amputee football team advanced to the 2022 Amputee World Cup finals after beating Uzbekistan 1-0 on Friday.

Ömer Güleryüz scored a goal in the first minute, which turned out to be the only goal for either side at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Türkiye is set to face Angola, who eliminated Haiti 4-2, in the next round at Istanbul's Nef Stadium on Sunday.

At the last Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in 2018, Türkiye finished a runner-up after losing to Angola 5-4 in penalty shootouts.

Türkiye is hosting the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup.

Prior to joining the World Cup, the Turkish national team left its impression on parasports after clinching the European title. In 2017, Türkiye won the European championship after defeating England 2-1 in a final held in front of 40,000 spectators that filled the Vodafone Park in Istanbul.