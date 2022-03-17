Turkish businessperson Muhsin Bayrak, who has shown interest in buying Premier League club Chelsea, said Wednesday his company was preparing a bid by Friday but was seeking a nod from ousted owner Roman Abramovich.

In an interview with Reuters, Bayrak said his AB Group Holding company was notified by the British government – which assumed oversight of the Premier League club after it targeted Abramovich with sanctions – that any bids should be filed by a Friday deadline.

Bayrak said he expected bids for Chelsea to hover around 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), roughly half the 2.2 billion pounds he says his company was prepared to pay Abramovich in the days before the oligarch and team owner was hit by sanctions tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chelsea's market value should reflect the fact that the club recently lost sponsorship contracts, he told Reuters.

"The situation has changed since it was transferred to the government," Bayrak said.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for a reported 140 million pounds ($184 million) and has owned the club through its most successful era.

Cryptocurrency

Some Turkish media have questioned whether Bayrak's company, which has interests in construction, real estate and cryptocurrency, has the financial firepower to buy Chelsea, saying the businessman was possibly seeking publicity.

Bayrak denied this and said he had the necessary funds. "We will make the application by Friday," he said at his Istanbul office.

Bayrak said he had 1 billion pounds in cash available and could easily take out loans if a larger amount was needed.

In addition to cash, his initial offer to Abramovich included $400 million worth of the company's own cryptocurrency and transferring ownership of certain real estate projects.

"Our companies are flirting," Bayrak said. "We're not just talking about Chelsea but about partnering on projects."

Abramovich's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport was unable to comment. While not directly involved in the sale process, the government would issue a license for the sale if it is happy with the conditions.

Before being sanctioned by Britain, Abramovich had said he would sell the London club, but it is now operating under a special government license and the Premier League board has disqualified him as a club director.

Abramovich was also among several Russian billionaires added to a European Union blacklist this week.

Bayrak said he planned to meet Abramovich in person later this week in Turkey to get his blessing for any deal. According to Bayrak, the two men first spoke by phone about a possible deal late last month and met in Istanbul about two weeks ago.

A jet linked to Abramovich was in Istanbul earlier this week and was also in Turkey from March 5-12, according to Flightradar24 data.

The AB Group chairperson credited his business associate Barbaros Sağdıç, a Turkish architect who has been involved in projects in Russia and has connections in the Russian business community, with helping the company establish a link to Abramovich.