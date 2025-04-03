The Turkish national football team has climbed one spot in the FIFA world rankings, now sitting at 27th place.

According to the latest rankings released by FIFA in April, Türkiye earned 14.23 points after a dominant performance in the UEFA Nations League.

The team triumphed over Hungary in the playoffs, winning 3-1 and 3-0, securing promotion to League A.

With a total of 1,551.47 points, Türkiye surpassed Sweden in the rankings, moving up from 28th to 27th.

At the top of the rankings, Argentina remains in the lead, unchanged, after guaranteeing their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with wins over Uruguay (1-0) and Brazil (4-1) in the qualifiers.

Spain moved up to second place, surpassing France, while the Netherlands climbed to sixth after overtaking Portugal.

The next FIFA world rankings will be released on July 10.

Top 10 FIFA world rankings:

Argentina - 1886.16 points (-2)

Spain - 1854.64 points (+1)

France - 1852.71 points (-1)

England - 1819.20 points (-5)

Brazil - 1776.03 points (-6)

Netherlands - 1752.44 points (+1)

Portugal - 1750.08 points (-8)

Belgium - 1735.75 points (-9)

Italy - 1718.31 points (-1)

Germany - 1716.98 points (-)