The Turkish national team arrived in the United States on Tuesday to start the final phase of its preparations for the 2026 tournament, ending a 24-year absence from football's biggest stage.

A special charter flight carrying head coach Vincenzo Montella's squad landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida after departing from Istanbul.

Also traveling with the delegation were Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and members of the federation's executive board.

The team was welcomed upon arrival by Türkiye's Ambassador to the United States, Sedat Önal, and Miami Consul General Resul Şahinol before making the short journey to its hotel in the Miami area.

Türkiye national team player Arda Güler arrives in Miami, Florida, as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miami, U.S., June 2, 2026. (AA Photo)

Dozens of Turkish supporters gathered outside the hotel, greeting the players with flags, chants and songs as excitement continued to build ahead of the country's first World Cup appearance since finishing third at the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

Hacıosmanoğlu said the transatlantic trip had gone smoothly as the squad settled into its temporary base in South Florida.

Türkiye will complete its final tune-up for the World Cup with a friendly against Venezuela at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on June 6. The match will serve as Montella's last opportunity to fine-tune his side before the tournament begins.

Türkiye head coach Vincenzo Montella arrives in Miami, Florida, as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miami, U.S., June 2, 2026. (AA Photo)

Following the Venezuela fixture, the team will relocate to Mesa, Arizona, on June 7, where it will establish its official World Cup base camp at the Arizona Athletic Grounds. The sprawling training complex will provide Türkiye with modern facilities, recovery areas and training pitches as the squad prepares for the demands of a tournament spread across North America.

A community event scheduled for June 8 will give local supporters and members of the Turkish-American community an opportunity to meet players and watch portions of training as anticipation continues to grow.

Türkiye enter the World Cup in Group D alongside co-host United States, Australia and Paraguay. The group presents a challenging path, but one many Turkish supporters believe can be navigated by a squad that blends established European stars with one of the country's most promising generations in years.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler and Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız are expected to lead Türkiye's bid to reach the knockout rounds under Montella.

The campaign begins against Australia at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on June 14, a match that could prove decisive in shaping the group's early standings. Türkiye will then face Paraguay before closing the group stage against the United States.