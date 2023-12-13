The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on Wednesday that national football leagues will resume on Dec. 19, ending a temporary suspension resulting from a violent attack on a referee.

Matches were suspended hours after Ankaragücü club President Faruk Koca rushed onto the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler after the final whistle in Monday's first division match in the Turkish capital.

Meler was released from the hospital in Ankara on Wednesday after undergoing observations and receiving a phone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler (C), accompanied by head doctor Mehmet Yorubulut, greets media members as he leaves from hospital, Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

TFF chief Mehmet Büyükekşi said the sport's governing body would announce penalties for the altercation on Thursday.

He told reporters that weekend matches would be rescheduled to help deal with the incident's repercussions.

"We had decided to postpone the matches in all leagues indefinitely. With the decision we took today, all leagues will restart on Tuesday, Dec. 19," Büyükekşi said.

Büyükekşi added that he expected Meler, a respected 37-year-old with accreditation to referee international matches, to recover and join the officiating crew of the Euro 2024 championship to be held between June and July in Germany.

"We expect Halil Umut Meler to take part in Euro 2024. There is no possibility of him quitting refereeing right now."

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi speaks to the press, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

Images of Monday's incident showed Koca rushing onto the pitch with a group of men and knocking out Meler with a blow to the left side of his face.

Meler was kicked several times in the ensuing melee.

Koca appeared to be incensed at Meler for sending off one of his players and then awarding a stoppage-time goal that allowed visiting Rizespor to leave Ankara with a one-all draw.

Meler released a statement Tuesday saying Koca had threatened his life.

"Faruk Koca punched me under my left eye, and I fell to the ground. While I was on the ground, they kicked my face and other parts of my body many times," Meler said.

"Faruk Koca told me and my fellow referees: 'I will finish you.' Addressing me in particular, he said: 'I will kill you.'"