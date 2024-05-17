Seasoned Turkish football coach Fatih Terim announced his departure from Greek Super League side Panathinaikos on Friday following a dismal run.

"Since last December, my team and I have been doing our utmost at Panathinaikos FC, with all our strength, to end the 2023-2024 season as champions and make Panathinaikos fans experience the happiness they have unfortunately missed for 13 years," Terim said on Instagram.

"Yesterday evening, President Alafouzos and I met and assessed the situation together, upon which we saw that our plans for the 2024-2025 season were not aligned. As a result of this meeting, it was decided that our professional relationship would not continue," he added.

Seventy-year-old Terim has previously managed Turkish and European giants like Galatasaray, Fiorentina, and AC Milan.

Under Terim, Galatasaray won Europe's second-tier trophy, the UEFA Cup, in 2000 after beating English club Arsenal on penalties.

He is considered one of the most respected coaches in Turkish football history, winning eight Süper Lig titles with the Lions.

Terim has also managed the Turkish national football team, leading them to the UEFA European Championship semifinals in 2008.