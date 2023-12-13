Despite having little at stake other than bragging rights for Beşiktaş and Fenebahçe's slim chance to advance to the knockout stages, Turkish Süper Lig powerhouses are set to unleash their final blows Thursday, aiming to conclude their UEFA Europa Conference League group stage campaigns on a high note.

In the sixth and final match of Group H, Fenerbahçe are set to host Spartak Trnava from Slovakia, aiming to present the Kadiköy faithful with an early New Year's gift.

Having triumphed over their adversaries in the first nine matches of the qualifiers and group stage this season, the Yellow Canaries suffered defeats in their last two encounters.

The Istanbulites, currently holding nine points in the group, slipped to the third position after a 2-0 loss to Ludogorets in Bulgaria and a 6-1 defeat to Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

The top two teams, Nordsjaelland and Ludogorets, will face off in Bulgaria. Fenerbahçe, securing a victory against Spartak Trnava, stand a chance to advance from the group.

If Ludogorets and Nordsjaelland end their match in a draw, Fenerbahçe could top the group by winning their game.

In case of a draw against their opponent, Fenerbahçe will be banking on Ludogorets losing to Nordsjaelland to secure the second spot in the group.

Spartak Trnava, with four defeats and a single draw in five matches in the league, will play their final European match of the season in Kadıköy.

Fenerbahçe previously clinched a 2-1 victory in the away match against Trnava in the group.

MIA

Fenerbahçe will miss the presence of Rodrigo Becao and Miha Zajc due to injuries in the upcoming clash.

Serdar Aziz and Mert Hakan Yandaş, who have been training with the team but lack match fitness, await a decision from the coaching staff.

Depending on their form, head coach Ismail Kartal and his assistants might include these players in the match squad.

After slipping to the third position in the group following defeats to Ludogorets and Nordsjaelland, Fenerbahçe's head coach, Ismail Kartal, is gearing up to field the ideal lineup in Thursday's match.

With the team's morale boosted by a 3-1 victory against Beşiktaş, Kartal is expected to make only one change in the starting XI, favoring Alexander Djiku and Jayden Oosterwolde in defense as Samet Akaydın is not listed on the UEFA roster.

He will likely trust his two standout performers, Dusan Tadic and Sebastian Szymanski, by starting them in the lineup against Spartak Trnava.

Tadic and Szymanski have been instrumental in all 26 matches played in the league and Europe this season, showcasing their goal-scoring prowess and playmaking abilities.

Tadic contributed with 11 goals and seven assists, tallying up to 18 goals, while Szymanski celebrated 11 goals and provided ten assists in 26 matches.

Earth-bound Eagle

Beşiktaş, on the other hand, will face Lugano away, marking their 242nd appearance in European competitions.

The Black Eagles have accumulated 90 victories, 48 draws and 103 defeats in 241 European matches.

Beşiktaş found the net 318 times in these contests but conceded 365 goals.

Beşiktaş will clash with Swiss teams for the fourth time in their European history.

In the 2007-2008 season, facing Zurich in the UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round, Beşiktaş drew 1-1 away and triumphed 2-0 in Istanbul.

This season, Beşiktaş encountered another Swiss team, Lugano, in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the Istanbul match, Beşiktaş suffered a 3-2 defeat after Valentin Rosier received a red card.

Beşiktaş have reached the quarterfinals in European competitions three times.

In the 1986-1987 season, they made it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and in the 2002-2003 season, they reached the last eight in the UEFA Cup.

Beşiktaş also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League in the 2016-2017 season.

Beşiktaş achieved their largest victory in European competitions in the 2018-2019 season.

In the UEFA Europa League 2nd qualifying round, they defeated Faroe Islands representative B36 Torshavn 6-0, securing their most significant win in Europe.

Their most substantial defeat in European competitions occurred in the 2007-2008 season when they faced Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and lost 8-0 away.

Beşiktaş also suffered 6-0 defeats to Leeds United in the 2000-2001 season and Dynamo Kyiv in the 2016-2017 season.

At home, Beşiktaş faced two significant defeats in European competitions. In the 1986-1987 season, during the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions Cup, Beşiktaş lost 5-0 to Dynamo Kyiv in Izmir.

This season, they faced a heavy defeat at Tüpraş Stadium, losing 5-0 to Club Brugge after 36 years of not experiencing such a setback.

In the list of top scorers for Beşiktaş in European competitions, Oktay Derelioğlu leads with 14 goals. Vincent Aboubakar follows closely with 13 goals.

Unfortunately, Abubakar, who was excluded from the squad this week, will miss the chance to break this record in the upcoming match.