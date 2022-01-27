English Football League (EFL) Championship side Hull City, owned by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilıcalı, appointed Georgian great Shota Arveladze as the club's new head coach on a 2 1/2 year deal late Thursday.

Earlier, the EFL lifted a transfer embargo on the second-tier side after its new owner Ilıcalı paid off its outstanding debts.

The loan was taken out at the end of the 2020/21 League One campaign to support the club’s finances, which were severely hit by a spectator ban at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers have now settled that outstanding bill with the league, meaning the embargo has now been lifted and the club can trade normally.

Hull City was acquired by Ilicalı on Jan. 19. It is currently ranked 19th in the EFL Championship with 29 points from 27 matches.

The media tycoon has promised a “football revolution” at the club since the takeover.