In comparison with previous seasons, the Turkish Süper Lig teams have significantly increased their transfer expenditures as the new season approaches.

The current transfer spending by the clubs corresponds to 3% of the monthly current account deficit and 1.1% of the quarterly tourism income.

Clubs are expected to continue making new signings until the end of the transfer window, which concludes on Friday.

The 2023-2024 football season has already kicked off in Türkiye, with teams bolstering their squads with new talent compared to last year.

In particular, the three powerhouses of Turkish football—Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, and Beşiktaş—have landed some world-class star players to prepare for their European cup campaigns.

Given the current landscape of the football economy, acquiring star players comes at a high cost, contributing to the substantial expenditure.

In contrast to leagues like the English Premier League, Ligue 1, and the Bundesliga, Turkish Süper Lig clubs face a daunting challenge; they must go to extraordinary lengths to stay competitive alongside these elite footballing giants.

Notwithstanding these formidable challenges, the expenditures during the summer transfer window have been undeniably remarkable.

Cumulative expenditure

The valuation of football clubs in Türkiye has been on a steady rise lately.

The combined squad values of Süper Lig clubs have surged to a total of 1.2 billion euros this year.

On average, the transfer expenditure for the 20 teams this year amounts to 132.5 million euros.

Here's a breakdown of Süper Lig's "Big Three" current transfer expenditures for the upcoming season:

Fenerbahçe: 56.8 million euros

Galatasaray: 29.3 million euros

Beşiktaş: 17 million euros

Economic data comparison

When comparing the transfer figures to economic data, noteworthy insights emerge.

The transfer spending by football clubs corresponds to 3% of the current account deficit in July, which stood at around $5.5 billion dollars.

Thus far, teams have collectively spent $142.2 million.

It is anticipated that these expenses will continue to rise until Sept.15.

Furthermore, the amount spent on transfers is calculated to be 1.1% of the second-quarter tourism income, which totaled $12 billion 975 million in the second quarter of 2023.

High-value players

Notably, the three major clubs boast high-value players:

Galatasaray's Brazilian right-wing football player, Tete, holds a market value of 25 million euros.

Fenerbahçe's star midfielder, Fred, is valued at 20 million euros.

Beşiktaş's Ghanaian defender, Amartey, commands a market value of 12 million euros.

It is expected that football clubs will continue to make additional reinforcements before the official conclusion of the transfer season on Sept.15.