The International Center for Sports Studies has unveiled the estimated transfer values of the most valuable players under the age of 25 in the Süper Lig.
As expected, the list is dominated by Süper Lig powerhouses, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.
The list is as follows:
- Ismail Yüksek / 13.8 million euros
- Barış Alper Yılmaz / 16.5 million euros
- Tete / 16.7 million euros
- Sebastian Szymanski / 20.8 million euros
- Ferdi Kadıoğlu / 20.9 million euros
