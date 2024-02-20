The International Center for Sports Studies has unveiled the estimated transfer values of the most valuable players under the age of 25 in the Süper Lig.

As expected, the list is dominated by Süper Lig powerhouses, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.

The list is as follows:

Ismail Yüksek / 13.8 million euros

Fenerbahçe's İsmail Yüksek in action during the match against Ankaragücü at the Ülker Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 28, 2024. (AA Photo)

Barış Alper Yılmaz / 16.5 million euros

Galatasaray's Tete controls the ball during the Turkish Süper Lig match against Başakşehir at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

Tete / 16.7 million euros

Galatasaray's Tete controls the ball during the Turkish Süper Lig match against Kasimpasa, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 3, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Sebastian Szymanski / 20.8 million euros

Fenerbahçe's Sebastian Szymanski controls the ball during the Turkish Süper Lig match against Alanyaspor at Ülker Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Ferdi Kadıoğlu / 20.9 million euros