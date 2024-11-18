A pivotal night awaits Türkiye as they visit the Gradski Stadion in Niksic on Tuesday, with a golden opportunity to secure their first-ever promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League.

Standing in their way is a hapless Montenegro side, already relegated and without a single point in League B Group 4.

The Crescent-Stars lead the group by two points, keeping Wales at bay after a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against them on Saturday. Türkiye’s Kerem Akturkoglu missed a crucial penalty in the 89th minute, leaving Vincenzo Montella’s side with no margin for error in the final matchday.

For Türkiye, the math is straightforward: win, and they secure top spot and promotion. Anything less opens the door for Wales, who are level on head-to-head results but trail on overall goal difference.

With Türkiye holding a superior record in that column, the odds favor the Crescent-Stars.

However, surprises are not unheard of in the Nations League.

Resilient yet cautious

Montella’s men have remained unbeaten in this Nations League cycle, showing consistency despite their recent struggles against Wales.

Historically strong on the road, Türkiye has lost just once in their last five away games in the competition – a shock 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands in 2022.

Montenegro, though, has endured a nightmare campaign.

The Brave Falcons, who managed to cling to League B status in 2022-23, are winless and destined for League C next season.

Their woes deepened after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Iceland, where goals from Orri Oskarsson and Isak Bergmann Johannesson sealed their fate.

Montenegro’s attacking frailty has been glaring. With just one goal in five matches, they rank among the poorest-performing sides in the competition, alongside Kazakhstan and Andorra.

Türkiye in control

History favors Türkiye, who remain unbeaten in five meetings with Montenegro.

A second-half strike from Irfan Kahveci handed Türkiye a narrow 1-0 win in their October encounter, showcasing their ability to grind out results even when not at their best.

Suspensions and injuries force both managers to reshuffle their lineups.

For Türkiye, center-back Abdülkerim Bardakçı will miss out due to yellow-card accumulation, likely paving the way for Samet Akaydın of Fenerbahçe or Beşiktaş’ Emirhan Topçu.

Meanwhile, Juventus starlet Kenan Yıldız is available again, threatening Baris Yılmaz’s spot in the attack.

Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu remains a doubt after aggravating an injury during the Wales clash.

Ismail Yuksek or veteran Okay Yokuşlu could step into the midfield to fill the void left by the Ballon d’Or nominee.

Montenegro also faces significant changes.

Captain Stevan Jovetic returns from suspension, bringing experience to the attack. However, both full-backs – Adam Marusic and Risto Radunovic – are suspended, forcing head coach Robert Prosinecki to turn to untested options like 22-year-old Ognjen Gasevic, who could make his full international debut.

For Türkiye, promotion to League A would mark a milestone in their Nations League journey and solidify their position as an emerging force in European football. Montenegro, meanwhile, will look to salvage pride and end their dismal campaign on a positive note.