Türkiye are facing a nervous wait over the fitness of two of its most important players, with Inter Milan playmaker Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Real Madrid prodigy Arda Güler both sidelined by muscle injuries just weeks before key club finals and the 2026 World Cup buildup.

Inter confirmed Monday that Çalhanoğlu has picked up a fresh muscle problem and is now in serious doubt for the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 13.

“Hakan Çalhanoğlu underwent medical examinations this morning at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano,” the club said in a statement.

“The tests revealed a muscular strain in the soleus of his left leg. His condition will be assessed in the coming days,” it added.

Italian outlets, including Sky Sport Italia and Gazzetta, reported that the strain could keep the 32-year-old out of action long enough to miss the Rome showpiece entirely.

The Turkish international has endured a stop‑start second half of the season, repeatedly disrupted by physical issues, yet he has still produced 12 goals and seven assists in 30 games across all competitions.

Those numbers underline how central he has been to Inter’s attacking structure, especially with his evolution into a deep‑lying playmaker and set‑piece specialist.

He has already missed 13 matches this term through injury and, on Sunday, he remained an unused substitute in Inter’s 2–2 draw against Torino, with coach Cristian Chivu admitting afterward that Çalhanoğlu was not fully fit.

The latest diagnosis is more worrying. A soleus strain can easily linger if rushed and Inter must now balance their desire to have him available for the final against the risk of aggravating the injury ahead of Türkiye’s summer program and the longer‑term 2026 World Cup cycle.

Güler blow

Real Madrid suffered their own setback when Arda Güler limped off in the 58th minute of a 2-0 win over Alaves on April 21, shortly after assisting Kylian Mbappe on the opener. On April 23, the club confirmed the worst.

“After tests conducted on our player Arda Güler today by Real Madrid's Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of the right leg,” Madrid said, adding that his recovery time would be “dependent on evaluation.”

Reports in Türkiye indicate the 21‑year‑old is expected to miss around four weeks, effectively ending his La Liga season. That is a major blow for Real Madrid, who are nine points off leaders Barcelona with six matches left and had been clinging to slim title hopes.

Güler had emerged as one of Madrid’s brightest sparks in recent weeks, scoring twice in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern Munich and earning consistent minutes.

However, the prognosis is far more encouraging for the national team. A four‑week layoff would still put Güler back in time for Türkiye’s pre‑tournament friendlies and their June 13 World Cup opener against Australia, as well as the June 25 group finale against the United States in Southern California.

Türkiye, the second‑highest ranked side in the group behind the U.S. and fresh off playoff wins over Romania and Kosovo, will lean heavily on Güler’s creativity; he set up the winner against Romania and is widely viewed as the team’s most inventive attacking talent.

For coach Vincenzo Montella, the timing is frustrating – Güler is in the best form of his young career – but the wider picture is positive: barring setbacks, he should arrive at the World Cup rested and recovered rather than exhausted from a full club campaign.

National‑Team Stakes

Taken together, the injuries pose different kinds of headaches. Inter are sweating on Çalhanoğlu’s availability for a domestic trophy decider, while Real Madrid are likely to be without Güler for the run‑in.

For Türkiye, the real concern is not whether both players will feature in May, but whether they will be fully fit and sharp by mid‑June.

Early indications suggest Güler will be; Çalhanoğlu’s situation is less clear and will depend on how quickly his soleus responds to treatment. What is certain is that Türkiye’s hopes of a deep World Cup run rest heavily on both being on the field – and close to their best – when the summer’s biggest stage kicks off.