Türkiye will host reigning European champions Spain at Konya Municipality Stadium this Sunday in a UEFA Group E clash that could define the early trajectory of World Cup 2026 qualifying.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. local time, with both sides seeking momentum in a compact four-team group where only the winner earns automatic qualification to the expanded 48-team tournament in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, while the runner-up must navigate a playoff alongside Nations League performers.

Early standings

Following the opening matches on Thursday, Türkiye and Spain top the table with three points each, separated only by goal difference – La Roja at +3, the Crescent-Stars at +1. Bulgaria and Georgia are yet to find the net, both reeling from defeats in their group debuts.

This early fixture is already being billed as potentially decisive, with the hosts tipped to upset the 2010 world champions.

Spain’s qualifying pedigree

La Roja’s unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifiers dates back to 1993, encompassing 66 matches without defeat.

Under head coach Luis de la Fuente, who led Spain to Euro 2024 glory, the team combines disciplined possession, high pressing, and clinical finishing.

Metrics such as expected points per game (xPTS) over 2.5 and expected goals (xG) highlight their ability to create and convert high-quality chances reliably.

Even after a disappointing summer loss to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final on penalties, Spain’s qualifying form is nearly flawless.

Their blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents like 18-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal ensures both stability and dynamism.

Spain have featured in the last 12 World Cups, lifting the trophy in 2010, and while a Nations League ranking guarantees them a playoff, the team is firmly focused on direct qualification.

Türkiye’s resilient rise

Türkiye, the Crescent-Stars, have not reached a World Cup since 2002, when they achieved a memorable third-place finish.

Montella, appointed in 2023, has injected new energy into the squad, guiding them to a quarterfinal run at Euro 2024, which included an upset over Austria before bowing to the Netherlands.

The team also secured promotion in the Nations League via a playoff victory over Hungary, signaling upward momentum.

Despite this progress, inconsistencies continue to haunt Türkiye, particularly in attack.

With Burak Yılmaz retired and Enes Ünal sidelined long-term, creative responsibility falls heavily on Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Real Madrid’s prodigious Arda Güler.

Defensive discipline remains a concern, as highlighted by the high number of goals conceded and yellow card accumulation in recent matches.

However, Türkiye’s home advantage in Konya, where passionate crowds can intimidate visiting teams, could be the decisive factor in leveling the playing field against Spain’s depth.

Opening day drama

Türkiye kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 away victory over Georgia in Tbilisi on Thursday.

Despite playing with 10 men for the final 20 minutes, the team held on for all three points.

Fenerbahçe defender Mert Müldür opened the scoring in the third minute, followed by a brace from club teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Türkiye men's football national team players celebrate after Kerem Aktürkoğlu's (L) goal during the World Cup qualifiers match against Georgia, Tbilisi, Georgia, Sept. 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

Arda Güler provided a crucial early assist, demonstrating his set-piece vision.

The match turned tense when substitute Barış Alper Yılmaz was sent off just four minutes after entering the pitch.

Georgia’s Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a stoppage-time goal, but Türkiye goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır made a heroic save in added time to preserve the win.

Statistically, Türkiye edged Georgia in expected goals (1.09-0.98) but highlighted lingering disciplinary issues with four yellow cards and a red.

Spain, on the same day, made a statement in Sofia with a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria, all goals coming in a commanding first half.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the fifth minute, Marc Cucurella added his first international goal on 30 minutes, and Mikel Merino converted a corner from Lamine Yamal eight minutes later to seal the rout.

Bulgaria offered minimal resistance, with Yamal’s pace and creativity repeatedly forcing saves and threatening the defense.

De la Fuente rotated his squad in the second half, giving minutes to returning stars Rodri and Dani Carvajal, both returning from ACL injuries, and debuting Como’s Jesus Rodriguez off the bench.

Consistency against ambition

This clash pits Spain’s proven tactical formula against Türkiye’s evolving grit.

Historically, Spain dominate the head-to-head with six wins in 11 meetings, including a 3-0 victory at Euro 2016, and an aggregate 17-5 goal advantage.

Türkiye’s recent home performances provide some encouragement, but Spain’s tactical sophistication, depth, and near-unbeatable qualifying record give them an added advantage.

Montella will rely on Çakır in goal, with Aktürkoğlu and Güler spearheading the attack and Çalhanoğlu orchestrating midfield.

Addressing defensive lapses will be crucial.

Spain are expected to rotate, potentially featuring Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo upfront, with Rodri anchoring midfield and Unai Simon in goal.