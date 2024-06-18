Türkiye launched their Euro 2024 bid with a crucial 3-1 win over Georgia in the Group F match at Dortmund BVB Stadion in Germany on Tuesday.

The Turkish Crescent-Stars scored their first goal in the 25th minute with Mert Müldür's volley.

Georgia's Georges Mikautadze scored an equalizer in the 32nd minute and the first half ended in a 1-1 tie.

In the second half, Türkiye's 19-year-old star Arda Güler scored a goal in the 66th minute and Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored Türkiye's third goal in the final seconds of the breathtaking match.

This match is a crucial encounter in Group F, which also features Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Türkiye's best European Championship performance dates back to 2008 when they reached the semifinals.

However, they faced early exits in both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Despite a recent slump, including a 2-1 defeat to Poland and a five-match winless streak, the Crescent-Stars are determined to advance to the round of 16.