Türkiye stand 90 minutes away from a World Cup playoff final as they host Romania in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all UEFA semifinal in Istanbul on Thursday, where the margin for error is nonexistent and the reward is a step closer to football’s biggest stage.

At Tüpraş Stadium, the stakes stretch far beyond a single night. For both Türkiye and Romania, this is a chance to end long absences from the FIFA World Cup, with neither side having appeared since 2002.

That year still defines Türkiye’s modern football identity. A stunning third-place finish in Japan and South Korea marked only their second World Cup appearance and ended a 48-year drought. It was meant to signal a new era. Instead, it became a distant memory.

Now, under Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye have rebuilt with purpose.

Their qualifying campaign was both efficient and encouraging, finishing second behind Spain with 13 points, a tally that would have topped several other groups. It reflected a side capable of competing at a higher level, even if defensive frailties occasionally surfaced.

That balance remains their defining trait. Türkiye carry attacking sharpness, driven by the creativity of Hakan Çalhanoğlu and the dynamism of Arda Güler, Kenan Yıldız and Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who combined for six goals in qualifying.

Yet questions linger at the back, with goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır expected to continue despite conceding the majority of the team’s goals during the campaign.

Still, the setting may tilt the balance. Istanbul’s intensity has long been a decisive factor, and in a match shaped by fine margins, home support could provide the edge Türkiye need.

Standing opposite them is a team equally motivated by history. Romania’s last World Cup appearance came in 1998, closing a decade in which they reached the knockout rounds in three consecutive tournaments. Since then, near misses and playoff defeats have defined their story.

Now led by Mircea Lucescu, Romania arrive with a different identity. Where Türkiye lean into attacking expression, Romania are built on structure and patience. They qualified through an unbeaten Nations League campaign after finishing third in their group, a route that underlined their resilience rather than dominance.

Their threat lies in efficiency. Ianis Hagi, Florin Tănase and Dennis Man shared six qualifying goals, while Daniel Bîrligea offers a more unpredictable edge, capable of turning isolated moments into decisive outcomes. From deeper areas, Nicușor Bancu provides creativity, often driving forward to unlock compact defenses.

The tactical contrast is stark. Türkiye are expected to control possession, stretch the pitch and attack with width and movement. Romania will likely compress space, absorb pressure and strike on the counter, trusting their discipline to frustrate and their timing to punish.

In a single-elimination format, those differences often come down to moments. Set pieces, transitions and individual decisions carry more weight than sustained dominance. One lapse, one finish, one intervention can define everything.

There is no safety net. The winner advances to face either Slovakia or Kosovo in the playoff final on March 31, one step from the 2026 World Cup.