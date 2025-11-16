Türkiye moved one step closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, defeating Bulgaria 2–0 in Bursa to clinch at least second place in Group E and guarantee a place in next year’s European playoffs.

The result capped a commanding home performance in front of 42,756 fans at Atatürk Sports Complex Matlı Stadium, where Vincenzo Montella’s squad controlled the match from start to finish.

The Crescent-Stars took an early lead in the 18th minute when captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted a penalty after a handball, giving the hosts full control of a match in which Bulgaria rarely threatened.

The second goal came late, in the 83rd minute, when defender Atanas Chernev turned a low cross into his own net while attempting to clear.

The win lifted Türkiye to 12 points from five matches, securing their position in the top two of the group. Spain remain in first place with 15 points after defeating Georgia 4–0 in the day’s other match, leaving Türkiye three points behind heading into Tuesday’s final qualifier in Seville.

If Türkiye beat Spain, the two teams will finish level on points, with goal differential deciding the group winner. Spain hold a significant advantage with a +19 goal difference, compared with Türkiye’s +5.

Under UEFA’s qualification format, the 12 group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup. The 12 runners-up will join four Nations League qualifiers in a 16-team playoff scheduled for March 2026. The playoff draw will take place Nov. 20 in Zurich.

'Control was in our hands'

After the match, Çalhanoğlu stressed the importance of patience and composure in a game many expected Türkiye to dominate more decisively.

“We had to be patient and the control was in our hands. They couldn't create any major chances, we're very happy with that,” he said, thanking the crowd for their relentless support throughout the evening.

The captain added that the team is focused on representing Türkiye “in the best possible way” against Spain.

Head coach Vincenzo Montella praised his players but warned that the team must remain disciplined heading into the decisive final qualifier.

“I'd like to congratulate the players first. It wasn't an easy match,” he said, noting that Bulgaria created several chances in the second half. Montella also confirmed that defender Kaan Ayhan felt muscle discomfort and would undergo evaluation.

Looking ahead to Spain, Montella emphasized that Türkiye’s approach would rely on squad depth and tactical flexibility.

“It won't have much effect on the points table, but it's important for us nonetheless,” he said. “I believe in my players.”

Great honor

He added that discipline will be crucial: “We must be smart ... I want a clean start in March.”

Montella also addressed potential playoff opponents, including Italy, downplaying speculation. “We may not face them ... We know that unless something unexpected happens, we will be in the first pot.”

Bulgaria head coach Alexander Dimitrov lauded Türkiye’s individual quality and the intensity inside the Bursa stadium.

"There are world-famous stars in the Turkish national team, and it was a great honor for us to play against such a team,” he said, adding that defensive errors contributed to the defeat. He also noted the “tremendous pressure” created by the home supporters.

Türkiye will now travel to Seville for their final Group E match on Nov. 18, knowing that a victory could leave them level with Spain at the top of the group – though overtaking the leaders on goal difference remains unlikely. Regardless, Montella’s men have secured a playoff berth and remain positioned to qualify for the nation’s first World Cup since 2002.