Türkiye’s national team will face the United States in a high-profile friendly on June 7 in Connecticut as part of its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced Monday.

The match, set for Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, kicks off at 3:40 p.m. local time (10:40 p.m. in Türkiye). It marks the first meeting between the sides in a decade, with their last encounter dating back to a June 1, 2014, friendly.

Türkiye, which will play two matches in the U.S. during its training camp, takes on Mexico three days later in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the U.S. will follow up with a June 10 clash against Switzerland in Nashville, Tennessee, as it gears up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Historically, Türkiye and the U.S. have met four times, with the Crescent-Stars holding a 1-1-2 record.

The lone Turkish victory came in a friendly in 1994.

Ranked 16th in the latest FIFA standings, the U.S. has been a fixture at the World Cup, qualifying for every edition since 1990 except for 2018.

This summer, the Americans will compete in the Gold Cup, the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, running from June 14 to July 6.

Defending Gold Cup champion Mexico has won the tournament a record nine times, while the U.S. has seven titles and Canada one.

The group-stage draw for this year’s tournament takes place on April 10.