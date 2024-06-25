It is a do-or-die scenario for a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout phase, as Türkiye face Czechia at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion on Wednesday.

With aspirations to advance alongside Group F leaders Portugal into the last 16, the Turkish Crescent-Stars have a clear task: avoid defeat to secure second place.

Türkiye are drawing inspiration from its past successes against the Czechia as they gear up for a crucial Euro 2024 clash.

The Crescent-Stars have emerged victorious in their two previous encounters at the Euros, both in final group games.

Their thrilling 3-2 comeback win in 2008 was followed by a solid 2-0 victory eight years later.

A third consecutive triumph on Wednesday would not only maintain their winning streak but also secure their spot in the next round.

A draw would be enough for Türkiye to advance as group runners-up, a position that guarantees a spot in the last 16.

The team is expected to have strong support in Hamburg, considering the significant Turkish diaspora in Germany over the past 60 years.

The scenario for Türkiye's elimination is straightforward: they must lose while Georgia wins.

Otherwise, they will achieve a milestone by becoming the first Turkish team to reach the knockout phase since their memorable run to the semifinals in 2008.

Despite a setback in their last match, a 3-0 defeat to Portugal featuring a regrettable own goal, Türkiye remain in a favorable position.

Their 3-1 victory over Georgia in the opener means they only need a single point to progress.

Impressively, they have lost only three of their last 16 competitive matches, showcasing their resilience and determination.

On the other side, the Czechs must clinch a victory and rely on Georgia failing to create an upset to keep their hopes alive.

Patrik Schick, the standout performer from their Euro 2020 quarterfinal campaign, once again proved to be the Czechia's savior.

His second-half goal secured a crucial draw against Georgia, denying the underdogs their first major tournament victory last weekend.

Having suffered an opening defeat to Portugal, the Czech team faced a daunting task when Georges Mikautadze converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Schick, however, stepped up and scored his sixth goal in just seven European Championship appearances, equalizing near the hour mark.

Despite their failure to secure a win, Ivan Hasek's side now controls their fate heading into a thrilling Group F finale.

With three teams vying for one certain last-16 spot behind Portugal, the Czechia can secure second place by defeating Türkiye, provided Georgia does not upset Portugal in Gelsenkirchen.

If both Georgia and the Czechia win, goal difference will determine the outcome.

A draw would likely end the Czechia's journey in the group stage, while a loss would definitively eliminate them from the knockout rounds.

Despite arriving in Germany on a five-game winning streak, mostly in friendlies, Hasek's squad has won only four of their last 15 competitive matches, highlighting the challenge they face in this crucial showdown.

Furthermore, the Euro 1996 runners-up have struggled in group stages, taking maximum points from just one of their last eight group games at the European Championship, which was against Scotland three years ago.

Patrick Schick's heroics against Georgia last week, which also saw him become his country's all-time top scorer at the European Championship, may be overshadowed by an injury concern ahead of Wednesday's crucial match.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker is a major doubt for the game, potentially leaving a significant void in the Czechia's lineup.

In Schick's absence, Mojmir Chytil or his clubmate Adam Hlozek are likely candidates to step in, with Czech coach Ivan Hasek possibly considering a partnership between the two to bolster the team's attacking options in what is almost a must-win encounter.

Despite this uncertainty, the core of the team is expected to remain unchanged, with the influential duo of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal from West Ham United continuing to play key roles in central midfield and at right wing-back, respectively.

On the Turkish side, manager Vincenzo Montella is hopeful of having first-choice goalkeeper Mert Günok back in action.

Günok missed the defeat to Portugal due to a knee problem, and it remains to be seen if he will replace Altay Bayındır in goal.

There is positive news regarding Irfan Can Kahveci, who participated in full training and is expected to be available.

Real Madrid's young talent, Arda Güler, who was limited to a cameo role due to a minor groin injury, could also be ready to start, adding depth to Türkiye's attacking options.

However, Türkiye will be without Abdülkerim Bardakçı, who picked up his second yellow card in as many games and is suspended for this match.

Merih Demiral is likely to step into the back four in Bardakçı's absence, aiming to provide stability and solidity to the Turkish defense.