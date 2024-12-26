Turkish left winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu, whose exceptional performances at Benfica have made waves in European football, quietly announced his engagement on social media.

The 26-year-old forward shared the joyous news, posting a photo of himself holding flowers during his proposal, marking the first step toward marriage.

Benfica's Turkish football player Kerem Aktürkoğlu poses for a photo holding a flower bouquet on his engagement. (IHA Photo)

Aktürkoğlu, who has been a standout player for both the Turkish national team and the Portuguese giants, was accompanied on this special day by his close friend and fellow footballer, Yunus Akgün, currently playing for Galatasaray.

The announcement quickly garnered widespread attention, with fans and fellow players flooding his social media with congratulatory messages.

Known for his humility both on and off the pitch, Aktürkoğlu’s private life has remained largely out of the spotlight, adding to the warmth surrounding his engagement.

While little is known about his fiancee, Ceren Azak, who works as a child development specialist at Atlantis Special Education and Rehabilitation Center in Kocaeli, Aktürkoğlu’s public sharing of the moment has certainly captured the hearts of fans.

Benfica's Turkish football player Kerem Aktürkoğlu's fiancee Ceren Azak. (IHA Photo)

Azak, who prefers to keep her personal life private, is not active on social media.

On the pitch, Aktürkoğlu's impact has been undeniable.

Since his move to Benfica for 12 million euros ($12.5 million) from Galatasaray, he has helped the team achieve an impressive 10 wins out of 11 league matches, with one draw.

The versatile forward has also contributed with 10 goals and 5 assists in 19 appearances for the Portuguese club.

In the 15th round of the Portuguese league, Benfica secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Estoril, with both Aktürkoğlu and fellow Turkish player Orkun Kökçü putting on performances that left Turkish fans proud.