The Turkish national football team has started preparations for their upcoming UEFA Nations League B Group 4 match against Wales, scheduled for Nov. 16, in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri.

The training session, led by head coach Vincenzo Montella, was held at the TFF Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities and was fully open to the press.

Several players were absent from the session due to travel schedules. Orkun Kökçü, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Altay Bayındır and Deniz Gül will join the camp later in the evening. They were replaced in the session by Emre Bilgin, Cihan Çanak, Mustafa Hekimoğlu and Yunus Emre Konak from the U-21 team.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu missed the session due to a torn capsule in his left big toe joint, while Ahmed Kutucu was sidelined with a strained left hamstring and swelling. Emirhan Topçu also missed training due to a tooth abscess, which resulted in a fever.

The majority of the practice took place under the rain, beginning with warm-up exercises, followed by passing and ball recovery drills and concluding with a small-sided game.

The training session was attended by Türkiye Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, Vice President Ceyhun Kazancı and TFF board members.

The national team will continue its preparations for the Wales match with another training session on Wednesday.