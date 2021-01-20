UEFA announced the Fans' Teams of the Year 2020 on Wednesday, with the men's side dominated by Bayern Munich and the women's by Olympique Lyonnais.

Some 6 million votes were cast after more than a month of polling that closed earlier this month, with fans choosing from a shortlist of 50 players from clubs in UEFA's 55 member associations in 2020.

This was the first time that fans were given the opportunity to select a women's Team of the Year.

German giants Bayern Munich, winners of the 2020 Champions League, have five players in the Men's Team of the Year, including Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who has since moved to English champions Liverpool.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain each have player in the squad.

For superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now playing for Juventus, this was his 15th appearance in the Fans' Team of the Year and his 14th in a row.

The Fans' Women's Team of the Year features six players from 2020 Champions League winner Olympique Lyonnais.

The players represent six different clubs and seven countries, with France leading with five nationals.

Fans' Men's Team of the Year 2020

The team features: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich).

Fans' Women's Team of the Year 2020

The team features: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyon), Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyon/Manchester City), Kadeisha Buchanan (Olympique Lyon), Wendie Renard (Olympique Lyon), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona), Amandine Henry (Olympique Lyon), Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (Wolfsburg/Olympique Lyon), Danielle van de Donk (Arsenal), Delphine Cascarino (Olympique Lyon) and Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg/Chelsea).