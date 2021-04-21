The UEFA Champions League trophy has arrived in Istanbul ahead of this year’s final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on May 29.
The trophy was presented at a meet the press event at the city’s Esma Sultan Mansion, overlooking the historic Bosporus.
The trophy was brought to Istanbul from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland for a pre-final tour, sponsored by Ruffles and Pepsi.
The final in Istanbul was scheduled for 2020 but was postponed after last year's tournament was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The competition was later completed with an eight-team mini-tournament in Lisbon in August.
