European football’s governing body UEFA has sanctioned Atletico Madrid following a series of racist and discriminatory incidents by a section of the club’s supporters during their 4-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Oct. 21, 2025.

Announced Thursday, the disciplinary measures include a 30,000 euros ($34,749) fine for racial abuse, an additional 10,000 euros for objects thrown onto the pitch, and a one-match suspended ban on away ticket sales for a probationary period of one year.

The match at Emirates Stadium in London exposed both Atletico’s defensive frailties and troubling fan behavior.

Arsenal dominated from the outset, with Bukayo Saka scoring twice, alongside goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

Amid the rout, reports noted monkey chants aimed at Arsenal’s Black players, isolated Nazi salutes, and debris thrown onto the field by some of the 2,800 traveling Madrid supporters.

These actions breached Article 14(2) of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, which strictly prohibit discrimination in matches under its jurisdiction.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body reviewed video footage, witness statements, and official reports before imposing the fines.

The suspended ban allows Atletico to avoid further restrictions if no similar incidents occur in the next 12 months; any repeat violations would trigger full enforcement, potentially affecting their European campaign.

This is not Atletico’s first run-in with UEFA over fan misconduct.

In 2008, racist chants during a Champions League group stage clash with Marseille led to a partial stadium closure.

In 2022, 15,000 euros in fines followed discriminatory abuse against AC Milan players, prompting the club to enhance anti-racism education among fans.

Despite such efforts, racism remains a persistent issue in Spanish football: La Liga reported over 100 incidents in the 2024/25 season, according to the Spanish Football Federation.

Atletico have yet to comment on the latest sanctions.

Historically, the club has condemned discrimination, with officials pledging to foster inclusivity. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard also weighed in after the game: “Football should unite us, not divide. Disappointed in what we saw tonight – let’s do better.”

On the field, Atletico faces a challenging Champions League campaign.

Sitting 12th in the 36-team league phase after five games, they have nine points from three wins and two losses, with a goal difference of +2.

Following the humbling loss to Arsenal, they recorded a narrow 1-0 victory against Young Boys.

To secure a direct round-of-16 berth, they must finish in the top eight; otherwise, they face playoff ties in early 2026.

Diego Simeone’s side returns to action on Dec. 10 against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion.

PSV, 15th in the table with seven points, last drew 1-1 with Manchester City, making them a stern opponent.

A win in the Netherlands could revitalize Atletico’s European hopes ahead of a packed December, including La Liga fixtures against Real Madrid and Barcelona.

UEFA’s sanctions reflect its intensified “No to Racism” campaign, which includes a three-step protocol – warning, match suspension, and potential abandonment – and has collected over 2.5 million euros in fines across European competitions since 2020.

Experts, including Amnesty International’s Michele Creta, have praised the measures but urge harsher deterrents, such as lifetime bans for repeat offenders.