Turkish Süper Lig side Beşiktaş announced Wednesday that Giovanni van Bronckhorst will take the reins as their new manager, succeeding Fernando Santos, who was dismissed in April.

The Dutchman has inked a two-year contract with an option for a third year.

Last season, the club saw a carousel of four managers, including Santos, who was succeeded by interim boss Serdar Topraktepe.

Under Topraktepe’s guidance, Beşiktaş clinched the Turkish Cup.

Van Bronckhorst, a former Netherlands international, began his managerial career at Feyenoord in 2015, the club where he began and ended his playing career. He led them to the KNVB Cup in his first season and to the Eredivisie league title in his second.

After three seasons with the Dutch club, Van Bronckhorst spent one season with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou before replacing Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager in November 2021, having previously played for the Scottish club.

He took Rangers to the final of the Europa League and won the Scottish Cup, as well as guiding them to Champions League qualification for the first time in 12 years, but he was sacked a year after his arrival.