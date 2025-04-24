Leicester City will part ways with captain Jamie Vardy at the end of the season, the relegated side confirmed Thursday.

The iconic striker, a pivotal figure in the Foxes’ surprise Premier League title win in 2016, was hailed as "our greatest-ever player" by the club.

At 38, Vardy joined Leicester in 2012 from non-league Fleetwood Town for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) and has since netted 198 goals in nearly 500 appearances, including a club-record 143 in the Premier League.

Vardy scored 24 times in the 2015-16 Premier League campaign, helping the Foxes to their first top-flight title in one of the greatest shocks in football history.

The pacy forward was also part of Leicester's 2021 FA Cup-winning side, which beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

"We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player," the club said in a statement.

"Jamie is unique," said chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. "He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football club."

'Devastated'

Vardy said he was "devastated" to be leaving the Foxes but that the time was right.

"To the fans of Leicester, I'm gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually," he said in a video posted by Leicester on social media. "I've spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs."

Vardy is the last remaining player from Leicester's 2016 title success still at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were relegated in 2023, but the forward stayed with the club and helped them return to the Premier League. However, they are heading straight back to the Championship after a miserable season.

Vardy, who has scored seven goals in 31 league appearances this season, gave a scathing assessment of Leicester's campaign after relegation was confirmed on Sunday following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

"This season has been nothing but miserable, and for me personally, a total embarrassment," he said in a social media post. "It hurts."

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side is 19th in the table, having collected 18 points from their 33 matches.

The club has five games left this season and confirmed Vardy's final game at the King Power Stadium would be on May 18 against Ipswich, who are nearly certain to be relegated.