A new refereeing protocol has intensified debate over fairness at the FIFA World Cup, with a former FIFA referee saying Monday that another controversial decision involving Argentina has further fueled criticism from fans.

The defending champions' run to Wednesday's semifinal against England has been overshadowed by repeated complaints from opponents over officiating decisions, while speculation on social media has claimed the tournament has favored Lionel Messi's side.

The controversy peaked during Argentina's quarterfinal victory over Switzerland on Saturday, when Swiss forward Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation under the new VAR protocol, a decision Switzerland coach Murat Yakin described as "unacceptable."

Switzerland's Breel Embolo (L) reacts after referee Joao Pinheiro (R) shows him a red card following a VAR intervention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, U.S., July 11, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Asked about the latest criticism Monday, FIFA referred Reuters to a July 8 interview with refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina, who dismissed allegations of bias following Argentina's round-of-16 victory over Egypt.

The mistaken identity protocol is one of several situations in which VAR is allowed to intervene under rules introduced for the 2026-27 season and the World Cup, putting a largely untested measure under intense public scrutiny.

"I don't think it should have been applied in the first place. It was too broad," said Christina Unkel, British broadcaster ITV's rules analyst for the World Cup and a former FIFA referee.

"And where I'm struggling with it is we're not just changing who gets the card, we're changing the underlying decision from a free kick going this way to saying, 'No, no, no, it's actually a decision completely the opposite way.' So we're changing the basis of the decision.

"And to me, that is where we are now officially, I think, in the re-refereeing area that VAR has been fighting to stay out of."

The fact that the protocol benefited Argentina, whom social media critics have dubbed "VARgentina," only appeared to fuel the outrage.

"This new expansion of the protocol without testing it, without really knowing that's what they wanted it to do ... it's just like a powder keg," Unkel told Reuters. "I'm just waiting for the final lynchpin."

'Completely eroded'

The narrative has been building since the group stage, when Algeria called for Messi to be sent off after he stood on the calf of captain Aissa Mandi in the first half. He was not, and went on to score a hat trick.

Days later, Algeria filed a complaint alleging poor refereeing during the match, a source told Reuters.

Controversy surrounding Argentina's round-of-16 victory over Egypt lingered for days. Egypt scored in the 62nd minute, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review found a foul in the buildup.

Egypt's appeal for a penalty later in the match was waved away before Argentina scored the winner in the 92nd minute. The Egyptian Football Association said several decisions during the match affected the outcome.

Unkel said nothing in either match stood out to her as poor refereeing, even though officials are often the easiest targets for criticism when results do not go a team's way.

But she added that off-field issues have contributed to growing fan mistrust.

FIFA's handling of two World Cup red card cases came under renewed scrutiny this month after U.S. striker Folarin Balogun received a last-minute reprieve from his one-match suspension while England defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match ban.

"I think fan confidence is completely eroded right now," said Unkel, president of United Soccer League women's club Tampa Bay Sun FC. "I've covered major tournaments in this position and as a referee, and I have never seen this level of chatter, not just on social media."