Fatih Terim has officially parted ways with Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab after a season that blended passion, progress, and profound influence on and off the pitch.

The 71-year-old Turkish tactician, affectionately known as “İmparator” (The Emperor), was honored with a heartfelt farewell from the Riyadh-based club in early July 2025.

Al-Shabab released a poignant tribute video on social media, showcasing moments of camaraderie with players, tactical huddles, training ground exchanges and matchday intensity.

In their accompanying message, the club said: “Many coaches pass through a team, but few leave a mark that transcends the pitch. Terim was the perfect example of a coach who left a beautiful legacy with his presence and character.”

Terim’s departure marks the end of a short but influential tenure that began in December 2023.

In 23 matches during the 2024-2025 season, he guided Al-Shabab to 12 wins, four draws, and seven losses, finishing sixth in the Saudi Pro League with 60 points.

Though the club fell short of AFC Champions League qualification, Terim’s time in charge was credited with elevating the team’s tactical discipline and identity.

Throughout his time in Riyadh, Terim brought the same qualities that defined his decades-long career: bold, attacking football, a fierce commitment to team unity, and an unwavering connection with supporters.

Under his watch, Al-Shabab focused on integrating emerging talent alongside seasoned professionals, creating a well-balanced squad in the face of intense competition from clubs like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

The decision not to renew Terim’s contract was mutual.

Shortly before announcing his departure, Al-Shabab confirmed the appointment of Imanol Alguacil – formerly of La Liga’s Real Sociedad – as the club’s new head coach.

The Spaniard’s tactical emphasis on possession-based, high-pressing football signals a shift in direction as Al-Shabab plots a new course for domestic and continental contention.

Terim’s career remains one of the most decorated and revered in modern football.

Born on Sept. 4, 1953, in Adana, Türkiye, he captained Galatasaray as a player before embarking on a storied managerial journey.

His four spells with the Istanbul club yielded eight Süper Lig titles, five Turkish Cups, and a historic UEFA Cup win in 2000 – the first European trophy for a Turkish club.

As head coach of the national team, he led Türkiye to the semifinals of Euro 2008 and guided them through three different European Championships.

Terim’s international resume includes tenures at ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan, where his attacking brand of football earned praise, as well as a title-winning season at Greece’s Panathinaikos.

His time at Al-Shabab marked his latest foray into an evolving football frontier, and he left with the same hallmark blend of charisma and authority that made him a global name.

As of July 8, 2025, Terim has not revealed his next step.

Rumors continue to swirl around a possible return to Galatasaray or a final stint with the Turkish national team. Others suggest new challenges may lie ahead in Europe or the Middle East.