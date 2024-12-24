Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen has been the driving force behind Galatasaray’s electrifying first half of the Süper Lig season.

On loan from Napoli, the forward wasted no time making his presence felt, despite a dramatic last-minute transfer following tensions with his parent club.

Osimhen’s impact has been pivotal in propelling the Istanbul giants to a commanding lead in the league standings.

Galatasaray wrapped up the first half with 44 points, finishing as the league's top scorers with 47 goals.

Much of this success can be attributed to Osimhen, who leads the team's scoring charts with nine goals in just 16 appearances.

His clinical finishing, combined with Galatasaray's attacking prowess, has left their rivals trailing.

Although the Lions lost their talisman Mauro Icardi to a season-ending ACL injury, Osimhen swiftly stepped into the role, making the Argentine's absence barely noticeable.

The season's first half culminated in a resounding 5-1 victory over Kayserispor, maintaining Galatasaray's unbeaten run in the league.

The team boasts an impressive 14 wins and two draws, putting them eight points clear of archrivals Fenerbahçe in the title race.

Osimhen has formed a lethal attacking partnership with Barış Alper Yılmaz, who has scored eight goals, and Michy Batshuayi and Yunus Akgün, who each have five.

Galatasaray’s depth in attack also shines through contributions from Dries Mertens, the injured Icardi, and others, underscoring their dominance.

The Nigerian’s brilliance extends beyond scoring; his presence has galvanized the team on the road, where Galatasaray has been perfect.

The Lions won all seven away matches, including crucial victories over Fenerbahçe and Kayserispor.

At home, minor slip-ups against Kasımpaşa (3-3) and Eyüpspor (2-2) resulted in draws, but their fortress largely held firm.

Defensively, Galatasaray have conceded 19 goals, managing clean sheets in four games.

Their backline, bolstered by standout performances from Davinson Sanchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı, has complemented their potent attack.

The Canary challenge

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe, despite a strong start to the season, faltered in critical moments.

The Yellow Canaries currently sit second in the standings with 36 points.

Their campaign has been marked by inconsistency, especially in marquee matchups.

A 3-1 defeat to Galatasaray at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities, while a 2-0 loss to Beşiktaş further dented their title hopes.

Edin Dzeko, the standout for Fenerbahçe, has been prolific with nine goals, tying with Osimhen for the league’s top scorers.

The Bosnian striker’s leadership and experience have been vital, but the team has struggled to provide consistent support around him.

Sebastian Szymanski has shown flashes of brilliance but lacked the consistency needed to sustain a title challenge.

Fenerbahçe's defensive line, led by Attila Szalai and Rodrigo Becao, has been shaky, conceding 27 goals – eight more than Galatasaray.

This fragility was exposed in matches against stronger opposition, as they failed to cope with high-pressing teams.

Despite keeping five clean sheets, the defense often looked disjointed in high-pressure situations.

On the road, Fenerbahçe’s performance has been respectable but unremarkable, with five wins, one draw, and a critical loss to Galatasaray.

At home, the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium has been less of a fortress than in previous seasons, with unexpected dropped points against mid-table teams.