Erling Haaland powered Norway into the World Cup round of 32, scoring twice as the Vikings battled past Senegal 3-2 on Monday night in a match that demanded far more grit than glamour.

The prolific striker increased his tournament tally to four goals, continuing his remarkable scoring run as Norway secured their place in the knockout stage.

"It's my specialty to score goals," Haaland said. "I'm just really good at scoring goals."

After the final whistle, Norway's players and staff gathered in front of their supporters behind the north goal at MetLife Stadium to celebrate in trademark fashion. With Haaland seated at the front and captain Martin Odegaard beating a bongo drum, the squad joined fans in performing the famous Viking Row, chanting "Ro!" while mimicking rowing motions.

"It was fun," Norway coach Stale Solbakken said through an interpreter. "We will not be rowing after the World Cup, but it can be a nice tradition during the tournament."

Norway took the lead in the 43rd minute when substitute Marcus Pedersen struck shortly after coming on for an injured teammate. Haaland then took control after halftime, finding the net in the 48th and 58th minutes to stretch the advantage to 3-1 and put the Vikings firmly on course for the knockout rounds.

"He's very efficient," Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said through an interpreter.

Haaland ran onto Martin Odegaard's pass and put a left-footed shot past the outstretched left hand of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, capping an end-to-end counterattack for a 2-0 lead.

For his second goal, Haaland tunneled through the defense and, 8 yards out, raised his weaker right foot to volley in Patrick Berg's pass. Haaland raised a hand to his ear to inspire Norway's supporters.

Haaland has 24 goals in his last 12 international games, scoring at least once in every match, and 59 goals in 52 international appearances. The 25-year-old striker joined England's Harry Kane in 2018 as the only players in the last 50 years with two-goal games in both of their first two World Cup appearances.

He is second in the Golden Boot race, one behind Argentina's Lionel Messi and tied with France's Kylian Mbappe. Haaland nearly got another in first-half stoppage time, hitting a post after Mendy lost control of the ball.

"He did miss an open goal. He could have scored even four," Solbakken said. "He is the best striker. He is not playing for France or Argentina. He scores for Norway."

Ismaila Sarr scored both goals for the Lions of Teranga, in the 53rd minute and the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

"If we had played just slightly worse, then we would be in trouble," Solbakken said.

Making its first World Cup appearance since 1998, Norway (2-0) is assured of advancing from Group I along with France. The Vikings need to beat Les Bleus on Friday for first place and what would appear to be an easier path through the knockout bracket.

Senegal is 0-2 in a World Cup for the first time and needs a win over Iraq (0-2) to have any chance of advancing as a third-place team.

"We've got everything left to play for," Thiaw said.

Pedersen entered in the 13th minute for his World Cup debut after Julian Ryerson could not play through what Solbakken said was a nagging injury, and Pedersen put the Vikings ahead with the help of mistakes by Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and Mendy.

Odegaard made a centering pass that Koulibaly cleared straight to Pedersen at the top of the arc. Pedersen took two touches and sent a savable shot inside the near post that glanced off Mendy's left hand and into the goal.

Mendy left in the 63rd minute because of an injury.

While there had been storm warnings, a downpour stopped more than 3 1/2 hours before kickoff. The skies opened again after the final whistle, prompting announcements for fans to leave the stadium bowl and move to sheltered areas.

"Let's be happy," Haaland said, "every single Norwegian on the planet today."