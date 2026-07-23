Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a striking new appearance after undergoing a non-surgical chin harmonization procedure in Brazil and growing a beard for the first time in his professional career, sparking widespread reaction among fans across social media.

The 26-year-old traveled back to Brazil following the national team's disappointing World Cup campaign and underwent the cosmetic procedure at a clinic in Goiania, according to Brazilian outlet LeoDias.

The treatment, performed by dermatologist Alessandro Alarcao, was designed to enhance the definition and projection of Vinicius' jawline while maintaining a natural appearance.

Rather than surgery, the procedure reportedly involved minimally invasive aesthetic techniques commonly used in facial harmonization, including fillers, laser treatments, ultrasound technology and collagen biostimulators.

Alarcao has described the objective as creating a more balanced facial profile with improved mandibular definition without significantly altering the player's recognizable features.

The makeover came shortly after Brazil's World Cup exit. The five-time champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 on July 5 after a 2-1 loss to Norway at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Erling Haaland scored both goals for Norway, sending the Scandinavian nation into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time and condemning Brazil to its earliest tournament exit since 1990.

While many of his Brazil teammates began their offseason vacations, Vinicius chose to spend part of his break undergoing the cosmetic treatment before preparing for the upcoming club season.

The Real Madrid star also debuted a full beard, a dramatic departure from the clean-shaven look he had maintained throughout his professional career.

Photos and videos shared from Brazil, including public appearances in Sao Gonçalo and training sessions with supporters, quickly spread online as many fans initially struggled to recognize the winger. The combination of a more defined jawline and facial hair dramatically changed his appearance, leading to thousands of comments across social media.

One of the most common comparisons made by supporters was to American singer Jason Derulo, with side-by-side images circulating widely online.

The transformation has divided opinion among fans.

Some praised the Brazilian international for adopting a sharper and more mature look, while others said they preferred his previous appearance.

Those involved in the procedure, however, have emphasized that the treatment was intended as a subtle enhancement rather than a dramatic makeover.

Despite the attention surrounding his new look, Vinicius remains firmly focused on football after another productive season with Real Madrid.

Valued at 140 million euros ($160 million), the Brazilian winger has established himself as one of the club's most influential attacking players.

Since arriving in Madrid, he has made approximately 375 appearances across all competitions, scoring 128 goals and contributing around 100 assists.

He also played a key role during the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, recording 16 goals and five assists in 36 league appearances to reinforce his importance to the Spanish giants ahead of the new season.