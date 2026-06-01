South Africa’s World Cup buildup hit an unexpected administrative snag on Sunday after visa complications delayed the national team’s scheduled departure to Mexico for its pre-tournament training camp.

The men’s national team, Bafana Bafana, was set to leave Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on May 31, 2026, but the flight was grounded after several players and staff encountered unresolved visa issues.

The South African Football Association confirmed the disruption, saying it was working urgently to resolve the matter and get the squad to Mexico City ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an official statement, the association said the team would remain in Johannesburg and continue training while efforts were made to secure clearance for all remaining delegation members. SAFA also convened an emergency committee meeting to manage the situation and coordinate next steps.

The delay triggered a strong reaction from South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who initially criticized the situation as embarrassing and called for accountability over what appeared to be administrative mismanagement. He later clarified that all players had received visas, but a small group of key staff members, including members of the technical and medical teams, were still awaiting approval.

Officials now expect the team to depart on June 2, 2026, allowing time to rejoin its planned preparation schedule in Mexico, including a friendly against Jamaica and acclimatization ahead of the tournament.

The setback comes just days after Bafana Bafana concluded their final home friendly, a goalless draw with Nicaragua, as preparations intensified for their return to football’s biggest stage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, marking the first 48-team edition of the tournament.

South Africa has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Mexico, South Korea, and Czechia. Their campaign opens with a high-profile clash against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11, a fixture carrying added symbolism as a reversal of the 2010 World Cup opener held in Johannesburg.

They then face Czechia in Atlanta on June 18 before concluding the group stage against South Korea in Monterrey on June 24.

The top two teams, along with select third-placed finishers, will advance to the Round of 32, raising the stakes for every group match.

Coach Hugo Broos and his squad now face a brief but disruptive delay in their final preparations, with SAFA insisting the focus remains on resolving the issue quickly and keeping the team’s World Cup build-up on track.