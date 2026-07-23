Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and Norway striker Erling Haaland were among the biggest winners in the fan-voted FIFA World Cup Dream Team after their remarkable performances helped fuel two of the tournament's most memorable underdog stories.

While Spain lifted the World Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina and Unai Simon claimed the official Golden Glove award, supporters around the world rewarded the players who captured their imagination, with Vozinha and Haaland earning places alongside football's biggest stars.

Vozinha received 39.6% of the vote to finish as fans' first-choice goalkeeper, edging out several more established names despite FIFA's technical study group selecting Simon as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

The 40-year-old became one of the defining stories of the World Cup after helping Cape Verde enjoy a dream debut on football's biggest stage. Without a club after leaving Portuguese second-division side Chaves before the tournament, the veteran goalkeeper arrived with little fanfare but left as one of its breakout stars.

His finest performance came in a scoreless draw against eventual champions Spain, when he produced seven saves to frustrate one of the tournament's most potent attacks.

He also played a pivotal role in Cape Verde's spirited last-32 performance against eventual runners-up Argentina, helping force extra time before the African nation's historic run came to an end.

Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a chance to score against Cape Verde's Vozinha during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, U.S., July 3, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Vozinha's leadership, composure and spectacular shot-stopping transformed him into a fan favorite and symbolized the resilience that made Cape Verde one of the tournament's biggest surprises.

Haaland also earned overwhelming support from fans after collecting 27.5% of the vote among forwards following a prolific tournament for Norway.

The Manchester City striker scored seven goals in just five appearances as Norway reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history.

His standout display came in the round of 16, where he struck twice in a 2-1 victory over five-time champions Brazil to produce one of the tournament's biggest upsets.

Norway's impressive campaign eventually ended against England in the quarterfinals, but Haaland finished as one of the competition's most dangerous attacking players.

Norway's Erling Haaland in action during the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match against England at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, U.S., July 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The fan-selected team also featured some of the tournament's biggest names, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Spain, the newly crowned world champions, placed three players in the lineup with defenders Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella joining midfielder Rodri. Argentina were represented by Messi and center back Lisandro Martinez, while France had Dayot Upamecano and Michael Olise included after another strong World Cup campaign.

The fan-voted Dream Team reflected the moments and performances that resonated most with supporters throughout the tournament, blending established superstars with players whose inspiring displays helped define the 2026 World Cup.

Fan-voted FIFA World Cup Dream Team

Goalkeeper

Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Defenders

Pedro Porro (Spain)

Lisandro Martinez (Argentina)

Dayot Upamecano (France)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Midfielders

Rodri (Spain)

Michael Olise (France)

Jude Bellingham (England)

Forwards

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Kylian Mbappe (France)