Amid the challenges posed by the Israeli-Palestinian war, Palestine's national football team initiates their quest for a spot in the next phase of Asia's 2026 World Cup preliminaries in Sharjah on Thursday, facing off against Lebanon at a neutral venue.

Thursday's opener had originally been scheduled to be played in Beirut before Palestine were set to host Australia the following week, but Israel's response to Hamas' incursion on Oct. 7 forced officials to find new venues.

Lebanon and Palestine will meet at the Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates before the Palestinians, who usually host games at Al-Ram's Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium on the West Bank, take on Australia in Kuwait on Nov. 21.

Lebanon players pose for a team group photo before the match against Algeria at the Al-Janoub Stadium, al-Wakrah, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Graham Arnold's Socceroos will host Bangladesh in Melbourne before facing Palestine.

This week's matches mark the start of the second phase of the continent's qualifiers for the expanded 48-team 2026 World Cup, when Asia will have eight guaranteed berths, plus a possible ninth available through an intercontinental playoff.

The top two finishers in each of the nine groups advance to the third phase, which is scheduled to kick off next September.

Japan faces Myanmar in Osaka in Group B, which also features Syria and North Korea, while South Korea face Singapore in Group C, with Thailand taking on China in the other group fixture.

Iran kick off their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance against Hong Kong in Group E, where Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also feature.

Saudi Arabia's challenge begins in Group G against Pakistan, who have qualified for the second phase of Asia's preliminaries for the first time, with Tajikistan taking on Jordan.