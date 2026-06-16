Hydration breaks at the World Cup are intended to help players cope with extreme heat, but they have quickly sparked debate over whether they affect the flow of matches more than the weather itself.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann made the most of one in his side’s opener against Curaçao. After the underdogs struck a surprise equalizer, the stoppage gave him a chance to reset his team. The response was immediate. Germany moved ahead 3-1 by halftime and eventually cruised to a 7-1 win.

“The hydration break was actually a good opportunity to simply show some things on the whiteboard,” Nagelsmann said afterward.

The breaks are effectively reshaping matches into four segments rather than two halves, a structure more familiar in sports such as basketball and American football. Supporters see a player welfare measure. Critics argue it doubles as a tactical timeout that can shift momentum.

In each half, referees are supposed to pause play for three minutes after 22 minutes. The system was introduced out of concern for players’ physical strain.

However, many observers believe the breaks are being used for tactical advantage, fueling an ongoing debate about their value.

For broadcasters, hydration breaks also create additional advertising opportunities. Critics say they have become a commercial tool as much as a health measure.

During the opening game, Fox missed the restart following a commercial break. Streaming service MagentaTV has sold all advertising slots during the breaks, according to Telekom TV chief Arnim Butzen.

In Britain, ITV expects what it describes as its most commercially successful football broadcast to date. According to Kelly Williams, managing director of advertising, ad revenue is 30% higher than during the 2024 European Championship.

In Australia, the breaks have a sponsor and are branded as the “Maccas Match Break,” supported by McDonald’s.

Although the World Cup spans multiple climate zones, hydration breaks are mandatory across all venues to ensure uniform conditions.

That has led to interruptions even in covered or air-conditioned stadiums, including in Atlanta. During the match between Spain and Cape Verde, the stoppage drew boos from the crowd.

“Each game should be considered on its own merits,” Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said.

ARD analyst and 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger called the rule “questionable.” United States coach Mauricio Pochettino said he would only support water breaks “if conditions are extreme.”

The stoppages have also affected stadium atmosphere. Scottish fans had just begun singing their unofficial World Cup anthem, “No Scotland, No Party,” when play was halted against Haiti, abruptly cutting the momentum in the stands.

Some spectators used the break to visit concession stands or restrooms. When play resumed, the atmosphere had cooled, and many seats were briefly empty.

FIFA introduced hydration breaks following concerns over extreme heat during a recent Club World Cup in the United States.

Experts have recommended cooling breaks of at least six minutes when temperatures exceed 28 degrees Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit). The pauses are designed to reduce risks such as dehydration and circulatory strain.

High temperatures and, in some cases, extreme humidity have made venues such as Miami and Monterrey particularly challenging.

“For me, the players’ health always comes first,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said. Germany forward Kai Havertz also supported the measure, saying, “It gets very hot in some stadiums. That’s why I think a water break is a good idea.”

For coaches, the breaks are especially useful when adjustments are needed.

“I think it’s good that you can make a change and the coach doesn’t have to shout instructions,” Germany forward Deniz Undav said.

Some have suggested teams benefit quickly after the stoppages, pointing to goals scored shortly after play resumes.

“For me, it’s more of a coaching break than a water break. That’s why it’s very important to me,” Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said, while Austria coach Ralf Rangnick added: “We have the opportunity to address and correct a few things. Otherwise, you can hardly reach the players from the sidelines.”

The match between South Korea and the Czech Republic highlighted the potential impact. The Czech Republic controlled much of the early play but lost momentum after a break and eventually fell 2-1.