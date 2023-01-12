Wout Weghorst, the prolific striker who made his mark in Beşiktaş under the stewardship of the tactically astute Şenol Güneş, and who has been in contact with English Premier League giants Manchester United regarding a potential transfer, is counting down the days of his imminent departure from the Eagles.

It is noteworthy that the forwards that have flourished with the Eagles have not stayed in Türkiye for an extended period of time.

So, just how many goals have these strikers scored, at which teams have they transferred to and for how many millions of euros?

Let us now delve into the answers in greater detail.

Nihat Kahveci, who made a name for himself with his outstanding performance in La Liga's outfits Real Sociedad and Villarreal, is rightfully recognized as the pioneer of Turkish footballers making their way to Europe.

After leaving Beşiktaş with a hefty 5 million euro payout in 1998, he earned the nickname "El Turco" from the Spaniards, and left behind a legacy that blazed the trail for his successors to make the same journey to Europe.

Famed French star Pascal Nouma was traded to Beşiktaş from Lens in 2000, and made an immediate impact, scoring 18 goals in 24 matches during the 2000-01 season.

His impressive performance earned him a 2.5 million euro move to Marseille, where he had considerable success.

The unforgettable goal Ilhan Mansız scored against Senegal in the 2002 World Cup is etched in the memories of football fans everywhere.

In 2011, he made a move from Samsunspor to Beşiktaş and subsequently to the Japanese side Vissel Kobe between 2003-04, where he garnered the adoration of the Far East with his distinctive eyes.

Thanks to the transfer, Beşiktaş earned 5 million euros from the deal.

Norwegian striker John Carew, shone brightly during his 2004-05 season with the club, where he scored 13 goals in 24 Super League games and an additional 1 in 3 UEFA Cup matches.

Despite his impressive tally of 14 goals, Carew still couldn't escape the intense criticism of the press.

In the end, he was sold to Ligue 1's Lyon for a staggering 8 million euros and Carew's time at Beşiktaş was certainly a memorable one.

Demba Ba, the talented French striker of Beşiktaş, has earned the admiration of fans with his formidable performance.

After dazzling in Bundesliga's Hoffenheim, and leaving his mark in West Ham, Newcastle and Chelsea, he arrived at Beşiktaş in 2014-15.

His hunger for success is palpable when he speaks in interviews, and his 19 goals in 29 matches have made him a force to be reckoned with.

After such a great season, Demba Ba was recently shipped to Shanghai Shenhua for a whopping 13 million euros.

Mario Gomez, who came to Beşiktaş in the 2015-16 season from Serie A side Fiorentina, established a throne in the hearts of the fans with his goals and style.

As a loanee, Mario Gomez scored 26 goals in 33 games.

Gomez surpassed the likes of Samuel Eto'o who had 20 goals in Antalyaspor and Rodellaga who had 19 during his spell at Akhisar Belediyespor to become the top scorer.

Gomez transferred to Bundesliga's Wolfsburg after Beşiktaş.

Details about the transfer were not disclosed by Fiorentina, who holds all the rights of Gomez.

However, Gomez's infield prowess left an unforgettable taste in Beşiktaş.

Cenk Tosun, who was a luminary for Gaziantepspor, made the move to Beşiktaş in the 2014-15 season, penning a five-year contract.

After making a tremendous impact in the Süper Lig, Tosun was snapped up by the Premier League's Everton on Jan. 6, 2018, for a fee of 22.5 million euros; agreeing to a 4.5-year deal with the English club.

However, the Turkish international has recently returned to Beşiktaş, where he had previously graced the pitch, ready to embark on his third term with the team.

No one will ever forget the tumultuous career of Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroonian striker who endured endless injuries whilst playing for the Portuguese powerhouse Porto, before joining the Turkish Super League club Beşiktaş in the 2016-17 season.

Aboubakar scored a remarkable 12 goals in 33 matches for the Eagles, and despite his return to Porto, he was welcomed back to Beşiktaş with open arms.

In the 2020-21 season, Aboubakar showed incredible form, netting 15 goals in 26 matches for his beloved Beşiktaş.

Aboubakar went on to sign a 3-year deal with Al Nassr for 6 million euros, though his return to Beşiktaş is still on many football fans' minds.

Now the Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is the talk of the town after scoring an impressive double in the World Cup quarterfinal match against eventual winners Argentina.

Having been loaned to Beşiktaş from Burnley during Valerien Ismael's term, the world giants Manchester United swiftly moved in with a 3 million-euro termination fee offer to the Eagles.

The contract between Beşiktaş and the player was set to last until the end of the season and Weghorst had already made a sizable impression with his 9 goals and four assists in 18 games.

Consequently, he continues to remain firmly on the agenda.