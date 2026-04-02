Qualifying is over. The 48-team World Cup in North America is set, and the tournament promises a mix of elite superstars, rising talents, and debut nations bringing their own stories to the world stage.

Over 2.5 years, teams played 2,527 goals, endured heartbreak, and celebrated triumph, culminating Tuesday with six nations claiming the final tickets to soccer’s grandest stage.

Sweden’s journey is nothing short of astonishing.

In its European qualifying group, the Swedes drew two and lost four, finishing last.

Conventional wisdom would have written them off, yet UEFA’s complex system offered a lifeline. Sweden’s top finish in League C of the 2024-25 Nations League, beating Azerbaijan, Slovakia, and Estonia, earned a playoff spot.

In a tense semifinal, Sweden dominated Ukraine 3-1, with Alexander Isak orchestrating the attack and Emil Forsberg dictating tempo in midfield.

The final against Poland was a thriller: trailing 2-1 at halftime, Sweden rallied with a late Forsberg penalty and a stoppage-time strike from Dejan Kulusevski to win 3-2.

Critics may debate whether Sweden “deserves” a World Cup spot, but their grit and tactical adaptability proved enough.

Italy, once a footballing titan, suffered another catastrophic failure.

A penalty shootout loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina sealed their absence from Europe’s 16 slots.

This marks the third consecutive tournament Italy will miss, a blow to a nation that has won four World Cups.

Analysts point to a generation lacking cutting-edge talent, managerial missteps, and questionable squad rotation.

Veteran defenders like Leonardo Bonucci and Marco Verratti failed to provide the defensive backbone expected, while coach Luciano Spalletti struggled to unlock the team’s offensive rhythm.

Italian media branded the outcome “The third apocalypse,” reflecting a national identity crisis in football.

Yet Italian influence persists elsewhere. Vincenzo Montella guided Türkiye to victory over Kosovo, pairing tactical discipline with an attack led by Enes Ünal to clinch World Cup qualification.

Fabio Cannavaro, captain of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning team, now leads Uzbekistan, combining disciplined defense and rapid counterattacks to propel a debutant nation onto the world stage.

Carlo Ancelotti joined Brazil last May, bringing his trademark positional fluidity, while Gennaro Gattuso took the Italian job after Claudio Ranieri declined, emphasizing high-press intensity and midfield resilience.

Geopolitics intersected with football. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a lifelong Azzurri supporter, skipped Italy’s playoff loss to meet Iran’s delegation in Antalya, Türkiye.

Ensuring Iran plays its three scheduled group-stage games in Los Angeles and Seattle despite ongoing conflict will test FIFA’s diplomacy.

Iran’s domestic league remains suspended, but the national team remains determined, highlighting the tournament’s entanglement with global politics.

The expanded 48-team format has introduced new stories. Curaçao, population 156,000, becomes the smallest nation ever to qualify, relying on striker Rangelo Janga’s finishing and goalkeeper Eloy Room’s reflex saves.

Cape Verde, an archipelago off West Africa, used a tight defensive system and efficient set-piece routines to secure their debut.

Congo returns after 52 years, once Zaire, led by captain Chancel Mbemba, whose defensive leadership anchors a young, energetic side.

Uzbekistan and Jordan also join the tournament for the first time, offering a mix of tactical pragmatism and spirited play that could upset traditional powers.

For fans, qualifying’s final days brought logistical hurdles. U.S. authorities and FIFA rushed to process visas for supporters of newly qualified nations, including Iraq, Türkiye, and Congo, under the expedited “FIFA Pass” system championed by President Donald Trump.

Many African nations still face visa bonds up to $15,000, raising concerns for fans wanting to witness history firsthand.