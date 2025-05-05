Already relegated weeks ago, Yeni Malatyaspor’s woes deepened Saturday with a humiliating 10-1 loss to Boluspor – just days after suffering a 9-0 defeat to Iğdır FK.

The back-to-back thrashings set a grim record for the floundering club, which now sits on -21 points, while Boluspor climbed to 58.

But for Murat Uçkun, Yeni Malatyaspor’s embattled technical director, the criticism has gone too far.

"People say we gave Iğdır the match. If that's true, did we hand this one to Bolu too?" Uçkun snapped after the match. "We lost 9-0 last week, now 10-1. These are 17- and 18-year-old kids. What kind of talk is this in front of them?"

Uçkun defended his young squad amid mounting allegations that his side was throwing matches to boost others’ playoff hopes. He fired back at the whispers and accusations swirling around the league.

"If you're chasing promotion, settle it among yourselves. Don’t come here and pile goals on kids just to make a statement," he said. "Yeni Malatyaspor is not anyone’s appetizer at the dinner table. Let that be clear."

Trouble boiled over on and off the field. Uçkun acknowledged tensions in the stands and on the sidelines, underscoring the emotional toll of a nightmare season.

“Malatyaspor is a big club. This city and this community deserve better. And people should show respect – especially when we’re already down,” he added.

The club's relegation had been confirmed weeks ago after enduring a punishing campaign marred by administrative issues, points deductions, and now record-breaking defeats.