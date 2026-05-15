Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım has issued a stark message to the club’s supporters, insisting that the Yellow Canaries must deliver the Süper Lig title in the 2026-27 season or face what he described as a serious turning point in their future.

Speaking at an event organized by the Maltepe Fenerbahçe Supporters Association at the Maltepe Municipality Republic Cultural Center, Yıldırım drew strong attention from supporters as he returned to a familiar political stage ahead of the extraordinary electoral congress scheduled for June 6-7.

Decisive election

Yıldırım said he was pleased to reunite with longtime associates and stressed that the club’s most urgent need was unity. He argued that internal division has weakened Fenerbahçe and insisted that cohesion across the fan base, management, and sporting structure is essential to restoring sustained success.

Responding to references describing him as a “legendary president,” Yıldırım pushed back on personal glorification, stating that only two true legends in history were Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Fatih Sultan Mehmet, adding that his own role is simply to serve and execute duties when called upon.

“We are not here for titles, but for action”

Yıldırım dismissed social media narratives about his intentions, saying much of what circulates online is inaccurate.

He rejected suggestions that he seeks symbolic roles, insisting he remains focused on practical results and long-term rebuilding.

Recalling his two decades in charge of the club, he said he has experienced both success and failure and argued that his return is not motivated by personal gain.

He referenced earlier election cycles, including 2024, saying he believed conditions were suitable for success then and still believes a well-organized structure could deliver results today.

He underlined a central warning: Fenerbahçe must become champions in 2026-27, or risk deeper instability. He added that the club has the capacity to achieve it, pointing to its historical strength and mass support.

Sporting pressure and unfinished business

Yıldırım questioned past near misses, asking how the club could accumulate 99 points without winning the title, and highlighted multiple second-place finishes in recent years. For him, consistency without trophies is not progress.

He also referenced the importance of remembering the July 3, 2011, process, describing it as a defining moment in the club’s modern history.

Citing mass public demonstrations at the time, he said the episode proved the scale of Fenerbahçe’s community power and warned against weakening that unity.

While acknowledging his long absence from office since 2018, Yıldırım said he respects past electoral outcomes but believes the club has struggled in the years since. He argued that fragmentation within the community has prevented success and repeated his call for discipline, solidarity, and focus.

New management plan

Yıldırım also outlined plans for a new administrative structure, saying a fresh team formed over time will be introduced publicly on May 22.

He said this group is prepared for long-term service and aims to stabilize the club across sporting and institutional levels.

He stressed that the campaign will not revolve around financial promises, but on execution, recruitment, and structural discipline. He pledged transparency, urged supporters to ignore online misinformation, and called for trust to be placed in official statements only.

Closing his remarks, Yıldırım said his campaign is built on conviction rather than ambition, insisting he is determined to stop what he described as the club’s “decline” and restore competitive strength.

Göktürk: “We will end the title drought”

Barış Göktürk, who withdrew his own candidacy to support Yıldırım, also addressed the gathering.

He highlighted Fenerbahçe’s 12-year league title drought and pointed to past successes under Yıldırım’s leadership, including domestic championships and deep runs in European competitions.

Göktürk argued that the club’s strongest periods coincided with Yıldırım’s tenure and expressed confidence that the team can break the current title streak, saying the 120th anniversary season could mark a return to glory under his leadership.