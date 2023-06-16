The Turkish Süper Lig last season showcased an exciting trend regarding player ages.

A comprehensive evaluation of 526 players who logged at least 90 minutes on the field throughout the season shed light on some intriguing statistics.

The average age of these players was calculated at 27.51, contrasting with the major leagues of Europe, where the average age typically ranges from 23 to 26.

Among the teams in the league, Sivasspor claimed the title for the oldest squad, with an average age of 29.14.

Despite finishing in 14th place, their experienced roster showcased a maturity that set them apart.

Hot on their heels were Başakşehir, following closely with an average age of 28.46.

Adana Demirspor secured the third spot in the oldest team category, boasting an average age of 28.22.

Interestingly, while Giresunspor faced relegation at the end of the season, they emerged as the youngest team among the 19 squads, with an average age of 26.14.

Their youthful vigor may not have been enough to avoid the drop, but it undoubtedly left an impression.

Istanbulspor trailed closely behind in second place in the youth classification, boasting an average age of 26.4.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor, the previous season's champions, secured the third spot with an average age of 26.45 years.

The champions of the season, Galatasaray, found themselves in a battle against time, fielding a team with an average age of 27.33.

Fenerbahçe, finishing second in the league, had a slightly younger squad with an average age of 26.88, while Beşiktaş, the third-place team, recorded an average age of 27.07.

When it came to playing time for younger talents, the Süper Lig clubs were rather conservative.

Players aged 21 and younger were given limited opportunities, with a mere 20,636 minutes played, accounting for only 3.34% of the total 617,426 minutes played in the league.

However, there were exceptions. Giresunspor (10.27%), Kasımpaşa (6.94%) and Alanyaspor (6.79%) stood out as clubs that provided promising young footballers with significant chances to shine.

On the other end of the spectrum, teams in the Süper Lig were more inclined to field players over 30.

Last season, players aged 30 and above accounted for a staggering 36.18% of the total playing time, amounting to 223,396 minutes.

Sivasspor (61.03%), Başakşehir (49.62%) and Antalyaspor (46.84%) were notable for giving considerable opportunities to players in this age bracket.