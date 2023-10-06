France's upcoming turn as the host of the 2024 Summer Olympics was meant to be a historic celebration, marking a century since the country last welcomed the world's elite athletes.

However, the road to this monumental event has taken a contentious turn, as France has ignited a global debate by deciding to bar its athletes from wearing the hijab during the games.

With approximately 10% of its 67 million inhabitants practicing Islam, France's latest decision has provoked fierce reactions from Arabic and international communities alike.

Effective July 26, 2024, the date the Olympic flame is set to be lit, French sportswomen will be forbidden from wearing the Islamic veil, according to the announcement made by French Minister of Sports Amelie Oudea-Castera during a televised program.

This ruling has once again thrust France into the spotlight, with many raising concerns about human rights violations and the principles of diversity, equality and inclusivity that the Olympics traditionally uphold.

Paris is scheduled to host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Diversity is a central tenet of the Olympic Games, and the recent decision by France has drawn condemnation from various quarters.

The Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, a collective representing member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed its "profound concern" about France's decision.

The federation emphasized that this ban contradicts the core values of the Olympics, which are rooted in equality and respect for cultural diversity.

In stark contrast, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated on Sept. 29 that there would be "no restrictions on wearing the hijab or any other religious or cultural attire" at the games.

Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina shows dejection after the team’s 0-4 defeat and elimination from the tournament following during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between France and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, Australia, Aug. 08, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

The IOC is actively engaging with the French Olympic Committee to better understand the situation.

Former Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine el Othmani praised the IOC's stance, highlighting the importance of respecting personal choices.

The United Nations rights office also voiced its objection, asserting that "no one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear."

Such discriminatory practices, they argued, could have far-reaching consequences.

Critics have not limited their voices to official statements.

On social media platforms, outrage has erupted.

Writer and political analyst Yasser al-Zaatara condemned the decision as "hysteria" against the hijab, accusing it of being a flex of muscles against Muslims.

In a veiled jab at French President Emmanuel Macron, al-Zaatara praised the IOC's position, viewing it as a counterpoint to what he described as French Islamophobia.

Amid the uproar, it is crucial to note that France's decision to ban sportswomen from wearing the hijab is not an isolated incident.

It is part of a historical pattern that many French Muslims argue targets their religious practices and choices.

Last August, French Education Minister Gabriel Attal prohibited the wearing of the abaya in schools, a robe-like garment worn by some Muslim women.

This ban, he argued, was necessary to maintain the secular nature of the state.

France's highest court, the Council of State, supported the decision.

Furthermore, since 2004, a law has been in place banning the wearing of religious symbols in public schools, and in June, the Council of State upheld the French Football Federation's decision to ban the hijab during its competitions.

These actions are seen by many as part of an ongoing effort to restrict the choices and beliefs of France's Muslim community.

So why did France decide to impose this ban on its athletes?

French Sports Minister Oudea-Castera defended the decision, characterizing it as a strict application of secularism in sports.

She cited a French Council of State ruling from June that maintained the ban on wearing headscarves in football games, a ban enforced by the French Football Federation since 2016.

According to Oudea-Castera, the French government aims to maintain "absolute neutrality" in public services, which includes sporting events.